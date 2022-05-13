Embrace the good life in rural Co Down

74 Lurgan Road offers privacy and plenty of room for green space lovers, writes Stephanie Bell

The modern kitchen has a large range of ash units.

Enjoy a taste of the good life with this modern rural bungalow where growing your own is already underway for you.

The property on the picturesque Lurgan Road offers the perfect escape from city life.

While surrounded by green fields in a quiet country spot, the house is just 1.5 miles from Dromore town centre and a mile from the A1.

The gardens will entice you even before you have stepped inside.

Landscaped with a large variety of trees, flowers and shrubs there is also an established vegetable patch and fruit trees.

The house itself is impeccably styled and offers versatile accommodation with four bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen/diner and recently refitted shower room.

The lounge is a cosy, family space.

Entrance pillars open to a pebbled driveway which leads to a detached garage.

A hardwood glazed entrance door leads into a square shaped hallway with natural wood doors and architraves.

This central space offers easy access to all areas of the house.

The lounge is a cosy, family space with a cast iron fireplace housing an open fire. Double aspect windows keep this space bright all year round.

One of the four bedrooms is currently serving as a spacious dining room. It is nicely finished with ornate cornicing and a ceiling rose and features a large picture window.

The kitchen/dining room is bright and modern with a large range of ash units. It is plumbed for a washing machine and dishwasher with space for a tumble dryer.

This family space also enjoys dual aspect windows and is finished with a tiled floor.

The modern kitchen has a large range of ash units.

A lot of thought has gone into the design of a modern shower room which boasts a walk-in cubicle with Mira sport electric shower and a sleek vanity unit with a large wash hand basin.

The walls are tastefully tiled and a PVC panelled ceiling is a nice finishing touch.

There is also a vertical towel radiator and a wall mounted mirror with storage and shaving socket.

Each of the bedrooms is beautifully presented and offers enough space to serve as good doubles.

The gardens at the back of the property are where you will find the wow factor. A large paved patio looks out over an immaculate lawn bordered by trees and shrubs with panoramic field views. The vegetable garden is neatly tucked to the side and there are lawns to the front of the house which are bordered by fencing.

The driveway can easily hold several cars and the garage has a remote up and over door. Outside also features lights and CCTV.

The property is on the market for offers around £269,950 with McClelland Salter on 028 9267 4121.