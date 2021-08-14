Enjoy coastal luxury living at The Banks

The Banks is ideal for retirees hoping to benefit from their hard work

Stylish: The Banks sits on a spectacular stretch of the North Down coast

Stylish: The Banks sits on a spectacular stretch of the North Down coast

Stylish: The Banks sits on a spectacular stretch of the North Down coast

A unique new concept in luxury living has been launched in Northern Ireland with an exclusive rental apartment complex designed for the over-55s.

The Banks sits on a spectacular stretch of the North Down coast at Ballyholme Bay and starting at £1,300 a month, has been carefully designed with affluent tenants in mind.

The idea is that retirees can free up their equity while still living in luxury and enjoying their hard-earned cash.

Lifestyle is behind the concept of The Banks, which is why it enjoys a prime position right on the coast. There are a range of leisure activities close by, including golf and yacht clubs as well as stunning coastal walks to both Carnalea and Helen’s Bay, right on your doorstep.

Bangor’s busy town centre with its shops and eateries is also close by.

Each apartment boasts its own private balcony/patio as well as easy access to the beach.

All 30 of these homes have been luxuriously kitted out to a full turnkey specification.

The spacious and bright lounge allows you to enjoy sea views all year round through large patio windows which open onto a spacious balcony.

Each apartment has a master suite with fitted dressing area and en suite shower room as well as a separate bathroom.

The modern kitchens boast a range of appliances including an oven, induction hob, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. There is also a separate utility room fitted with a washer and a dryer.

All floors can be accessed via a lift and the top floor penthouse apartments are being rented for £1,350 a month.

A beautiful fully-furnished show apartment has been styled to give you an idea of what to expect. Outside the grounds have been extensively landscaped and the apartments come with both basement and external parking spaces.

Renting at The Banks is with a five-year contract only and will require a £5,000 deposit.

To arrange a private appointment to view the apartments or for more information contact Simon Brien Residential on 02890 66 8888 or email: lettings@simonbrien.com