Enjoy modern coastal living in this Portstewart penthouse apartment

6 Maritime Quay ticks a lot of boxes if you’re searching for a coastal home

The view from the roof terrace of 6 Maritime Quay

A penthouse apartment with panoramic sea views and a roof terrace? Sign us up. That’s exactly what 6 Maritime Quay in Portstewart is offering potential homeowners, and more.

Overlooking The Promenade towards the Donegal Headlands, the 1,410 sq ft property comprises excellent storage space and secure garage car parking. There’s even private storage on the ground floor, ideal so you don’t have to constantly lug heavier items upstairs, though there’s lift access to all floors.

The communal entrance homes individual mailboxes and a video entry system, making it a secure and safe spot for homeowners and visitors alike.

The roof terrace offers privacy and comfort

The boutique development contains only six apartments so privacy comes as standard, further enhanced with the fact that all three double bedrooms are en suite, perfect if you’ve got guests.

The bathrooms house a number of contemporary features to ensure comfort and functionality. From chrome towel radiators to spot lighting, these could become a haven very easily!

The open plan luxury fitted kitchen offers a range of floor to ceiling units and marble work surfaces. Gadget lovers will appreciate the Quaker tap system with instant boiling water and Siemens appliances such as an integrated fridge freezer.

The kitchen space

There’s also an induction hob, built-in microwave and oven and island breakfast bar with enough space for six. An integrated dishwasher and stainless steel sink unit is in keeping with the modernity of the property’s design.

The living area has spotlights and — our favourite — a reading nook, with sliding doors to the south facing terrace. Imagine the scene: watching the last of the sun’s rays each day or entertaining friends on your private terrace in one of Northern Ireland’s premier coastal destinations. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

The gas central heating system ensures the fourth floor property is at the perfect temperature — and perfect coming into the cooler months.

This is an extremely enticing property with plenty to go for it, and celebrates coastal living in a classic, contemporary manner.

Offers are over £595,000. For more information contact Philip Tweedy on 028 7083 5444