Escape to Craigantlet: Location and lots of space inside and out in heart of Holywood hills

The hall is bright and finished with oak wood strip flooring

The drawing room has an Adam style fireplace and wood strip flooring

With its semi-elevated position, 23 Ballymoney Road enjoys spectacular panoramic country views. The owner’s sum up its wonderful location: “Living here is a real retreat for the body, mind and soul. It’s not unusual to see wild geese fly in formation while enjoying the South facing garden.”

A striking Georgian style country home, it is approached by a winding shared driveway.

The house is a beautiful mix of tradition and modern and boasts four bedrooms and three reception rooms, plus an ultra-modern kitchen and three luxury bathrooms.

Internal features such as corniced ceilings, sliding sash windows and exposed wood strip floors add bespoke character throughout.

The house has also been fitted with solar panels which provide hot water, and it was replumbed and rewired just two years ago.

An entrance porch with a period style reclaimed glazed door and glazed side panels opens into a bright reception hall, finished with oak wood strip flooring and featuring a picture rail, corniced ceiling and centre rose.

There is a hot press in the hallway with shelving and open hanging space, handy for tidying away your outdoor coats.

Another glazed door with side lights takes you through to a bright and beautiful morning room which has been extensively glazed to make the most of the stunning country views. French doors open to a garden patio.

There is an elegant drawing room with an Adam style fireplace, wood strip flooring and from here, retractable double doors lead to the dining room.

This room also has a solid wooden floor, picture rail and cornice ceiling and frieze. Double doors open to a large conservatory currently used as a lounge and dining area. It opens directly onto the gardens.

The kitchen is ultra-modern with high gloss units in blue topped with quartz.

It features a gas fired Pearl Ash reconditioned Aga, Bosch eyelevel oven and combination microwave with warming drawer, integrated tall fridge and larder freezer, a four-ring gas hob set in a central island with breakfast bar and hanging globe style extractor fan above.

This stylish space leads into a utility room which also has a range of built-in cabinets and is plumbed for a washing machine.

The main bedroom has dual aspect windows taking in the fabulous views and comes with a luxury Jack and Jill shower room with drencher shower and underfloor heating.

Bedroom two comes with an equally opulent en suite with large walk-in shower cubicle and bedroom three also has access to a Jack and Jill en suite shower room. In addition, there is a modern family bathroom with free standing bath and water fall tap, with chic wall mounted vanity unit and mirror.

Outside this property just keeps on giving with a parking area for up to six cars, a garage and large south facing gardens in lawn. There is an additional field of 2.8 acres to the front of the property.

This wonderful home is on the market for offers over £725,000. Contact Rodgers and Browne, tel 028 9042 1414.