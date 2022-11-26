Expect to be impressed by this Newtownabbey family home on the market for £290k

16 Blackthorn Drive is an attractive property both inside and out

The living room benefits from the cosy fireplace

The freestanding bath is an impressive addition to the family bathroom

A breakfast bar is a great bonus to the kitchen space

The four bedroom spacious family home is located with the popular Brambles development in Newtownabbey.

The home has two reception spaces: a tiled floor lounge with box bay window, glass fronted dire and PVC double glazed French doors; and a family room.

Expect to be impressed by the luxury fitted kitchen with its range of high and low level storage units and contrasting solid granite work surface.

With a host of amenities include integrated ceramic touch screen hob, double oven, fridge freezer, dishwasher and washing machine, there’s equally ample storage for budding home cooks.

Sleek and modern, the kitchen area is well laid out to ensure maximum space for all those important meal preparations.

A breakfast bar is a great bonus to the kitchen space

An adjoining breakfast bar is perfect for those wanting a brief sit down before leaving for the day.

A cast iron wood burning stove on a tiled fireplace with matching hearth and timber surround complements the space.

Upstairs the first floor landing offers access to a walk-in store, hot press and roof space.

Real care has been taken in the rooms’ design and the bathroom is especially attractive.

The principal bedroom comes with a deluxe three piece en suite shower room. The additional three bedrooms each have wood laminate flooring.

The freestanding bath is an impressive addition to the family bathroom

The family bathroom comes with a chrome towel radiator, illuminated mirror and panelled feature wall.

Externally, the property benefits from a generous sized private driveway area finished in brick pavior, matching detached garage and front garden finished in lawn.

Other attributes include oil fired central heating, PVC double glazing.

Offers from £289,950. Early viewing highly recommended to avoid disappointment. For more information, contact Colin Graham Residential on 028 9083 2832