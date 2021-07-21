EZ Living creates 25 new Belfast jobs

Furniture store EZ Living Interiors has created 25 new jobs in Belfast after investing in a 9,000 sq ft warehouse.

The warehouse in Channel Commercial Park in Titanic Quarter will be used by EZ Living Interiors for deliveries around Northern Ireland and for collections by customers.

Its neighbours at Channel Commercial Park include online retail giant Amazon, a tenant at a 411,000 sq ft warehouse.

Oliver Campbell, store manager at EZ Living Interiors, said: “A central warehouse means our customers can easily collect smaller items six days a week, making our services more accessible to families whose free time is precious considering the difficult times we find ourselves in.

“We’ve invested in six delivery vans and three container lorries to allow us to deliver furniture quickly and efficiently.

“Covid-19 has been a strain on everyone but at EZ Living Interiors we used the time as an opportunity to improve our customer experience, including better order fulfilment on our product range to ensure that our customers can have what they want quickly and easily.”

The Irish furniture chain has two stores in Belfast.

Lisa McAteer, director at commercial property agency CBRE NI, acted on behalf of landlord Titanic Quarter in securing the letting.

She said: “We are thrilled to have helped facilitate this extremely exciting phase of expansion for EZ Living Interiors, as the business up-scales to a new fulfilment and delivery facility in Belfast.

“There has been increased competition for industrial and logistics units in Northern Ireland over the last year due to Covid-19 and the surge in online retailing, which has led to a demand for manufacturing, storage and distribution space.”

James Eyre, commercial director at Titanic Quarter Ltd, said the “strategic” location of the park had been a key deciding factor for EZ Living Interiors.

“We welcome them alongside a number of existing local, national and international occupiers in the park.”