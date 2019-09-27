For sale: Larne mansion Magheramorne Estate on market for £1m

Stunning home on the market for nearly £1m

Magheramorne Estate, near Larne, which is on the market for £975,000

An historic Co Antrim estate has gone on the market for £975,000.

Designed by Samuel P Close, Magheramorne Estate near Larne dates back to 1881 and was built by Sir James Hogg to mark his peerage, when he took the title Baron Magheramorne.

It remained a residential home before becoming a privately-owned hotel in the 1970s.

Magheramorne is surrounded by 43 acres of idyllic woodland and beautifully landscaped gardens, overlooking Larne Lough on the scenic Causeway Coastal Route.

The estate includes a former stable block which has been converted to a self-contained apartment and 18 bedroom suites.

The principal accommodation is laid out over three storeys with further service accommodation on a lower ground floor.

While the accommodation has been extended and adapted since its original construction, many notable period features, both internally and externally, have been retained.

Exterior features include red ashlar sandstone quoins, block window surrounds, cast iron gutters and downpipes, stone ball finials, a heraldic carved shield, tall chimney stacks and dormer windows.

Internal period features include decorative fireplaces, cornicing, an impressive atrium, timber panelling, architraves, sash and case windows, shutters, stained glass and ceiling rose.

The house is entered through a bright sun room which leads to a lobby with reception.

The main function rooms are on the ground floor and include a bar with lounge, the Blenheim Suite - with a capacity for 180 guests and a bar, commercial kitchen and toilet facilities - and the McGarel Suite, which currently serves as a luxurious boardroom for up to 12 people.

The remaining rooms on the ground floor serve as offices and staff meeting rooms.

The first floor includes eight bedroom suites, lounge area and the Maughan Suite which can host parties of up to 50 people.

In addition to the main stairs, there is a second former servants' access to all floors. On the second floor are 10 further bedroom suites.

The lower ground floor contains service rooms, stores, cellars and a games room. There is also a self-contained apartment with a direct external access.

On the ground floor, and accessed via stairs directly from the commercial kitchen, is a secondary kitchen with a fridge, cold store and loading area.

Given the extent and flexibility of the internal accommodation, with the ability to host large lavish house parties or, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent, a variety of commercial enterprises could be run from the house.

Further information is available from the selling agents Savills Belfast on 028 9026 7820.