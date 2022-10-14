Four bed detached property in Derry’s Dellwood on offer provides residents with plenty of privacy, space and comfort

Get cosy in the lounge with its multi fuel stove

The kitchen is full of storage space

With a host of comfortable amenities, 104 Dellwood located in the Eglinton area of Derry, is sure to whet many prospective homeowners’ appetites.

The property contains oil fired central heating, uPVC double glazed windows and patio doors, with panelled internal doors. Carpets, blinds and light fittings are included in the sale of the property, which is situated in a discreet cul de sac.

The entrance hall welcomes you into the property, thanks to its wood panelling, tiled floor and cloaks cupboard.

The dual aspect lounge offers a Charnwood multi fuel stove set on brick hearth. Picture yourself feeling snug and cosy in front of it on a cool night…

Turning to the family room, there’s an additional fireplace, this one in cast iron, with wooden surround and tiled hearth.

The kitchen/dining space is home to a range of eye and low-level units and amenities. These include a single drainer stainless steel sink unit set into a granite worktop, leisure range cooker and wine rack.

Additionally, there is an integrated dishwasher and a centre island with seating.

Moving onto the first floor, the landing offers storage opportunities as well as the hot press.

The principal bedroom has a wooden floor and built-in slide robes. Its en suite offers a walk-in electric shower, basin and WC.

There are a further three bedrooms, one of which has built in mirror slide robes. One of the bedrooms has access to the den/storage area.

The family bathroom has a four-piece contemporary suite and recessed lighting.

Externally, the integrated garage is home to a utility area with eye and low-level units and is plumbed for washing machine and vented for tumble dryer.

The tarmac driveway offers extended parking and there are gardens to the front and rear of the property. The raised deck area is perfect for entertaining (when the weather is less inclement).

Offers offer £279,950. For more information contact Pauline Elliott Estate Agents on 0786693405.