Get ready for your chance to bag a new home in online auction

Demand for residential property continues as spring market kicks in

iamsold, whose online auction and bidding platform is used by over 4,000 estate agents across the UK and Ireland, is now taking entries for their spring and summer online auction dates.

“Our next online auction date will have something for everybody including residential homes, commercial properties, renovation projects and sites,” explains Company Director, Patrick Convey.

“We would ask buyers interested in any of the lots, to contact the auction team at the earliest opportunity, as some vendors do decide to accept pre-auction bids ahead of the scheduled auction day.

“Once a buyer has logged their interest with the auction team, they will be kept fully informed of the status of their property of interest. It is also important for us to highlight that we deal and sell to a high percentage of mortgage buyers and our auction team are on hand to talk interested parties through the process to enable them to bid on suitable properties”.

The main benefits of the auction platform is its no sale, no feel policy, plus all properties are included in an extensive marketing campaign.

“We work closely with over 4,000 estate agents across our regions giving the property market leading local and broader coverage,” continues Mr Convey.

“As our sales are under auction terms, buyers review legal documents prior to bidding and pay the non-refundable deposit once they are happy with the legal pack. This allows us to have less than a 1% fall-through rate and much faster timeframes for the sale to complete. Our success rate is continuously in excess of 90%, meaning most properties we list to market will be sold successfully.”

Some properties of note currently available on www.iamsoldni.com include:

99 Toberhewny Lodge, Lurgan, BT66

For sale by Cairns and Downing offered at bids over £89,000.

Cash buyers only. This fantastic three bed semi-detached property is in the ever-popular development of Toberhewney Lodge.

3 Quay Road, Strangford, BT30

For sale by Peter Fitzpatrick and Sons offered at bids over £275,000.

This spacious three-bed townhouse has been cleverly designed with the living space on the first floor, so the enjoyment of the stunning views is never-ending.

87 Ravenhill Gardens, Belfast, BT6

For sale by Reeds Rains Estate Agents offered at bids over £67,000.

The three-bed mid-terrace property needs complete refurbishment but offers an excellent investment opportunity.

79 Sunnyside Street, Ormeau, Belfast, BT7

For sale by Reeds Rains Estate Agents offered at bids over £110,000.

This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a two-bed mid-terrace home in a sought after location in south Belfast. The home needs some updating and works, but has been priced accordingly.

2A Mount Pleasant, Newry, BT34

For sale by Best Property Services offered at bids over £65,000.

An excellent opportunity to acquire a ground floor two-bed apartment, located within walking distance of Newry City Centre.

59 Wyncairn Road, Larne, BT40

For sale by Brian A Todd & Co Ltd offered at bids over £140,000.

Situated in one of the town's much sought after residential locations, this is a superb opportunity for the purchaser to acquire a deceptively spacious 4 bed bungalow.

29 Lough Erne Golf Village, Enniskillen, BT93

For sale by McGovern Estate Agents offered at bids over £225,000.

This is a four-bed semi-detached holiday home on the grounds of the famous 5 star Lough Erne Resort, nestled between Lower Lough Erne and Castle Hume Lough.

iamsold are now taking entries for their upcoming scheduled online auction dates on May 18, June 22 and July 20. For more information on the iamsold bidding platform or to discuss selling your property by binding bids or online auction, call the iamsold team on 028 9560 8380 or visit their platform www.iamsoldni.com.