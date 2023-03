Get creative by filling planters, hanging baskets and plots with vibrant blossoms and scents

After a turbulent month of May weather, we are all hoping for a good summer. At any rate, the fear of frost is gone, which means we can safely use half-hardy or tender plants outdoors. I’ve spent the last week of May bringing my dahlia tubers outside for the day and then indoors again at night to gently acclimatise them to outdoor weather.