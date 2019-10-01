Grand design for £500,000 luxury Belfast home that used to be a garage

Outside and inside the house for sale in Osborne Drive in south Belfast

What used to be a humble garage in Belfast has been transformed into a luxury home with a price tag of half a million pounds.

The Grand Designs style conversion is ultra modern and even comes with its own mobile phone with apps to control the heating and lighting.

This property has the unusual footprint of a garage but beyond that is unrecognisable.

The developer, who is Belfast based, has transformed the buildings in Osborne Drive in the leafy Malone area of the city into a chic upmarket home with designer finishes.

The three-bedroom mews-style property is on the market with Templeton Robinson, asking for offers over £499,950.

Associate director of sales Joanne Crawford said: "It's very different, a real one-off. I have never seen anything like it before. The shape of it and all the mod cons and the finishes are superb.

"The builder has used the very best quality German brands for the flooring and kitchen, and it even has a gas fire pit in the lovely back courtyard garden.

"I can see young professionals or downsizers being very interested in it."

The ground floor is open plan and as well as a secluded back garden there is a first-floor balcony looking down Lancefield Road.

The sleek Nolte kitchen has stone worktops and opens to a living and dining room with an exposed brick wall and wood effect gas stove.

The master bedroom comes with a luxury en suite and the main bathroom is fitted out with Laufen designer sanitary ware.

Other luxuries include under floor heating with offsite wi-fi app control, a mechanical heat recovery ventilation and temperature control system as well as an alarm and CCTV security cameras with smartphone viewing.

The house also comes with its own garage with remote control door.