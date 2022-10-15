Growing developments of greener homes in Killinchy and Carryduff

There was good news for house hunters this week with the announcement of two new developments that don’t rely on oil or gas for heating

Ardmillan is one of the areas where innovative and environmentally home solutions will be developed

Northern Ireland property developer, Fraser Partners, was only established this year, yet the business is already championing some of the most innovative and environmentally friendly solutions available in-home building.

With an ethos to create happier, healthier homes, Fraser Partners, founded by siblings Andrew, James and Victoria, is currently developing a number of sites including Whitehem on the Ardmillan Road in Killinchy and Mealough in Carryduff.

Whitehem, nestled close to the banks of Strangford Lough, includes 24 modern homes that are as environmentally friendly as they are creatively designed.

Each property is fitted with a highly efficient, Panasonic Air Source heat pump which turns the heat energy from outside, into warmth inside.

The cutting-edge technology ensures that 80% of the heat energy required is taken from ambient air and used to heat water in the home, or even to cool down internal temperatures.

Mealough Road in Carryduff will have smart phone compatible digital thermostats

Heat pumps are an innovative, low energy system designed to provide ideal temperatures and hot water, even if temperatures outside are extremely cold.

As there is no need for oil or gas heating alongside electricity, it means that whilst heating their home in an eco-conscious way, homeowners can also expect significant savings on energy heating bills.

James Fraser, managing partner at Fraser Partners said: “Designing our homes from the inside out is the difference because it puts the buyer and their family at the centre, not the restrictions of a traditional mindset.

“We are passionate about good design and believe that it has the power to enhance lives. We’re the first residential developer in Northern Ireland to install air source heat pumps as standard which is a testament to our environmental commitment.”

As standard in every Whitehem home, as well as at Mealough Road in Carryduff, Fraser Partners is also installing smart phone compatible digital thermostats.

Smart profiles enable homeowners to program time and temperature settings and then apply them to a number of zones, automatically turning the heating off when they leave and back on when they return.

A number of the detached homes at Whitehem also include double height glazing, maximising solar gain, which helps to keep internal temperatures warm.

CO2 emissions are much less too.

A range of active energy management measures have been incorporated to improve energy efficiency including a high level of insulation and increased air tightness.

Ardmillan is one of the areas where innovative and environmentally home solutions will be developed

At Mealough Road in Carryduff, eco-solutions were also at the forefront of design at the 100-home development.

Every Fraser Partners home at Mealough will be equipped with a six-panel photovoltaic system.

Solar power is converted into usable electricity for lights and appliances during daylight hours.

Each house is also fitted with a 5kWh battery energy storage unit which stores free energy produced by the Solar PV system, so instead of ‘use it or lose it’, homeowners can store the electricity for discharge when they need it, even after the sun has set.

Batteries provide homeowners with a cheaper power source in winter months when solar energy is less abundant.

Batteries can also be set to charge overnight during the winter months on a cheaper Eco 7 tariff.

Victoria Fraser, Managing Partner at Fraser Partners commented: “All these measures at Mealough have been designed to increase homeowners’ energy independence by reducing their reliance on the grid.

“Their solar PV system will provide clean, free electricity to their home, reducing energy bills and future proofing from continually rising energy prices.

“As standard each property benefits from inset solar panels, installed flush with the roof tiles, solar batteries which store additional energy to further reduce energy bills, and an EV Car Charger. Meaning residents have clean, free energy ready to go, 24/7.”

Ardmillan will eventually offer 24 homes of mixed house types including three bed semis and four bed detached with prices starting from £227,500.

A total of 100 homes will be built at Mealough, mostly four and five bed detached family dwellings, with prices starting at £325,000. To find out more about go to www.fraser.co.uk or contact Simon Brien Residential on 02891800700.