Hats off as Garden Show Ireland returns packed with pure imagination

Step into a world of pure imagination as Garden Show Ireland announces its return to the historic Antrim Castle Gardens, writes Áine Toner

This year’s Garden Show Ireland has the theme Pure Imagination at its heart — and it’s a chance to wear your style… on your head.

The three-day gardening event takes place on June 16-18 and is expected to attract up to 30,000 visitors.

Flowers and fashion collide as visitors don homemade horticultural hats and strut along the show’s hatwalk in a bid to find the event’s best dressed gardener.

Tomorrow, the Mad Hatters Day event invites participants of all ages to get creative with flowers, veg and foliage to decorate their hats and stage their creations in front of a celebrity judging panel including milliner Marie-Claire Ferguson.

“It’ll be a lovely change. At the minute I’m quite busy making hats for Ascot, which is in a couple of weeks’ time. It’s quite a full on time. It’ll be lovely just to go and do something that’s a bit more bit more fun, really, and see how other people do actually make hats out of flowers or natural textures,” says Marie-Claire, who is judging alongside fashion star turned horticulturalist Marie Staunton.

For the milliner, hats, previously something worn daily, can be used to take an outfit ‘a wee bit further’ and bring a fun element to an overall look.

“Rather than dressing for other people or dressing to impress, dressing to enjoy yourself and reflecting your personality is what it should be about,” she says.

Marie-Claire has an affinity for the outdoors, leaving her well placed to participate in the gardening event. In a previous career, she studied landscape architecture and archaeology and focused on designing landscapes for monuments and heritage areas, also working in archaeology in England for a few years.

“When I had my daughter, because with archaeology and heritage management, you’re travelling around the country, you’re away for weeks on end, it’s not ideal for the baby. I started doing evening classes for millinery a few years before it [starting her business]. It started up slowly, tentatively, to see if it would work, if anybody would actually like the hats. It grew from there, and it meant I could work around my daughter.

“It was a strange juxtaposition of two very different environments where archaeology and the heritage side, there wouldn’t be any formal dress there, it’s all quite casual. You’re just out there getting dirty, wet, soggy. So I was going into like a completely different world of Ascot, hats for weddings etc.”

The milliner who has always ‘faffed about with colours and textures’ explains the often detailed process of creating a hat — saying that it doesn’t always work out how you anticipated.

“There’s quite a lot of engineering. I can have an idea in my head, but when you when you come to make it, it sort of ends up making itself because once you start, it’s only then that you realise, oh, actually that’s not going to work or in order to make that like that, I need to do something else.”

Does she miss her old job?

“I used to get to travel a lot, all over the world and then all over all over England, so got to see lots of lovely places. But the archaeology, heritage side of things too, it’s not terribly glamorous. You can be standing in a cold, wet, muddy field in Hull in January. But now, I’m lucky I can work from home and fiddle about, suit myself.”

Other areas of note during Garden Show Ireland are Diarmuid Gavin and distinguished plantsman Paul Smyth get potty about pots with their enormous plant pot display, a centrepiece of the show that must be seen to be believed.

Alongside the weird and wonderful, the show boasts a bustling craft and food village. In partnership with Craft NI and Food NI, visitors can expect a delicious selection of artisan food, fantastic local crafts, live music and much, much more.

Tickets for Garden Show Ireland, June 16-18 at Antrim Castle Gardens, cost £10 and can be purchased online at gardenshowireland.com. Children under 16 go free. For more information on Marie-Claire, see www.marie-clairemillinery.co.uk