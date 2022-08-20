Having a bath in Donaghcloney: Luxurious bathing guaranteed at Georgian property in Co Down

Soak up panoramic views and a next-level luxurious bathroom at the Georgian-style family home at 12 Milltown Road

From the moment you step inside this Donaghcloney property, you cannot fail to be impressed with the elegant décor and abundance of natural light that floods through this beautiful home.

It has been lovingly modernised throughout whilst retaining many features associated with a Georgian-inspired home such as this.

The Georgian-style door with glazed panelling welcomes you to the property, while a cosy reception room to the front of the house has an equally warm feel to it, with a feature fireplace and multi-fuel stove, and attractive solid-wood flooring.

The heart of every home is the kitchen and this one is stunning, combining exposed red brick with high-quality solid painted wood units which are home to an array of integrated appliances.

The country-style kitchen offers plenty of amenities

The worktop space and additional matching dresser with glazed display cabinet and areas of exposed red brickwork and ceiling beams will make a home cook smile.

It is a generous space, opening out to the dining area, which then flows through to a triple-aspect sunroom complete with multi-fuel stove and aluminium grab-and-fold doors opening onto the patio.

An additional utility room is home to a range of high- and low-level kitchen units with laminate worktop and stainless-steel sink. There is also access to the hot press.

This property has possibly one of the most breath-taking bathrooms that we have ever seen, where every detail, from the lavender cast iron roll-top bath to the tasteful painted wall panelling, is a must-see.

The cast iron roll-top bath

Not convinced? How about a walk-in corner shower cubicle with waterfall shower attachment, a sink and vanity unit with granite worktop and heated towel radiator?

Fashionable yet functional en suite

On the first floor there are three spacious bedrooms, including the master suite which offers magnificent built-in storage, walk-in dressing room and fabulous en suite. The sleeping area of the master also offers views of neighbouring fields — what a sight to wake up to each morning.

A further room on the ground floor, currently used as an office, could easily provide a fourth bedroom if required. It has a remote-operated wall-mounted gas fire and cast iron radiators.

A cosy lounge benefits from an open fire

A downstairs WC with laundry larder storage completes the internal footprint.

Equally this property is impressive outside, with a large detached garage and games room to one side, with extensive brick paving and a meticulously maintained separate lawn being ideal for entertaining. There are fields to the rear providing panoramic views.

From £430,000. For more information contact Joyce Clarke Estate Agents on 0288 3833 1111