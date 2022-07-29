High-end living in beautiful bespoke Bangor home

There are three well proportioned bedrooms

Neatly secluded off Raglan Road, number 15A was architecturally designed, built and completed in 2014.

Positioned to take full advantage of the sun's path, this bright and spacious family property has been finished to an exacting specification and offers generous space over two levels.

On the ground floor the reception hall offers excellent storage and there is a WC, a bedroom/home office, a utility room, drawing room and a dining room with pocket sliding doors opening to a bespoke fitted kitchen/dining/living space.

Upstairs you will find a study space on the generous landing and there is a large family bathroom as well as three double bedrooms, master with en suite shower room.

The property enjoys a prime location close to Bangor and Bangor West railway halt, many local churches, the coastal path, the Pickie Fun Park, Bangor Marina and many of the town’s local amenities.

Commuting is made easy by road or rail whilst the property is also within the catchment of local primary and grammar schools.

The wow factor is apparent on stepping into the bright hallway via a covered entrance porch.

This welcoming space is finished with ceramic tiled floor and oak architraves and skirting which blends with a lovely oak open tread staircase.

Nice touches include a porthole window and a pocket sliding plate glass door which opens to the ground floor WC. A screen glass wall also leads through to the dining room.

The drawing room is framed by a large picture window capturing the beauty of the back garden. It has a Portuguese limestone fireplace and an arch leading through to the dining room.

A ceramic floor runs through both rooms and the dining room has another large picture window looking out over the garden and opaque glass pocket sliding doors opening to the large open plan kitchen/living/dining room.

The living space opens to scenic views

This stunning space is finished with high end bespoke hand painted units topped with granite work surfaces.

There is a Stoves range cooker with five ring gas hob and electric ovens below.

A large island unit comes with an integrated Smeg dishwasher and there is an integrated fridge, a refuse drawer and built in casual dining area.

This kitchen opens to a fabulous living area with vaulted ceiling and large floor to ceiling corner windows. Sliding glass doors open to a terrace and the landscaped back garden.

A separate utility room also features a range of painted high and low units with granite work surfaces and a sink, plus space for a washing machine and dryer.

The ground floor bedroom/office is also finished with a ceramic tiled floor.

The bespoke fitted kitchen/dining/living space is generous

Upstairs and the attention to detail is just as impressive. The master bedroom comes with a high-spec en suite with low flush WC, vanity unit with mosaic tiled splash back and a fully tiled shower cubicle with overhead drencher and spray attachment.

Bedroom two offers glimpses of Bangor Bay while bedroom three enjoys a mature leafy outlook.

A beautiful family bathroom has been fitted with a free-standing oval deep fill bath and there is a contemporary white vanity unit with sink and low flush WC. This room has the added benefits of a large shower cubicle and a heated towel rail.

Outside will also wow you with the standard of finish. There is a driveway with parking and the landscaped gardens to the front, side and back feature multiple patio areas.

The back garden has a large sun terrace for easy summer al fresco dining and there is a garden shed and lots of mature flower beds.

This lovely home is on the market for offers over £560,000 with John Minnis Estate Agents, contact 028 9042 8888