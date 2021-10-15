High spec Malone penthouse is one in a million

Is the Malone Exchange penthouse an example of the type of high spec property Belfast could see more of in the near future?

Luxury: Penthouse living would be a pleasure in Malone Exchange with its spectacular views across Belfast

A penthouse apartment with in excess of 3,000 sq ft, direct lift access and two parking spaces with gated grounds sounds like the sort of thing we’d look at in a property magazine.

But this high spec, attractive location with incredible views is in BT9, and takes inspiration from penthouses in London and New York.

Malone Exchange penthouse did not go to the open market, but the seven-figure property is an example of the luxury accommodation the city could be experiencing in years to come.

“It was a bit of a gamble in terms of putting that level of spec in, but I think the finished result is certainly something different than other apartments done in the city that were done exceptionally well, but maybe the location or surrounding area wasn’t maybe just the best,” says Robert Mulligan, director of property development and investment company Fairleigh Rengen Developments.

“The comments we’re getting from this, it seems to have the best of both worlds, both quality view and location,” he adds of the property, the highest value apartment sold in Belfast in capital value and per square foot.

Planning, construction and fit-out on the penthouse took about two years, given the difficult times many industries were working in.

Though Robert’s main focus is Fairleigh, the Malone Exchange property was developed in his own capacity as someone always interested in the Northern Irish property industry.

“The original building was converted from an old, dilapidated office building into nine bigger apartments. We’ve sold those out very quickly and then went on for planning on the roof,” explains Robert, who has been working in the industry since 2008.

Once telecoms equipment on the roof was transferred to another building, and planning permission came through, Robert started building.

“Every floor in Malone Exchange has three units — and each one of those apartments is roughly a minimum of 1,000 square feet,” he says.

“We had considered doing three up on the roof, and then I made the decision, saying: ‘Let’s just go for one’. I think there was room in the market that was for more something you’d see London or Manhattan, in terms of size and scale and the spec. It’s proven to be the case that there was a market there for us.”

And this market has an appetite for high-end specifications.

“Whenever we were doing research on development in Belfast, we were seeing that a lot of people were moving back from selling property on the mainland or London or beyond.

“Whenever they were looking back here, there wasn’t anything to rival the spec of large apartments that they were selling maybe in central London. We thought, well, we’ll have a go here and see how the market reacts.”

Robert, who was “cautiously optimistic” about the project, knew it only needed one party to see and fall in love with it, especially given the views.

“Once you actually walk around it, it certainly has a bigger impact when you walk directly into the apartment from the lift and see the views over the mountains.

“You know you’re in the city, but, instantly, you can get out of your head and relax.”

It was a calculated risk — and one that paid off.

“Apartments above a million pounds in London, where I’d do a lot of my development, are not abnormal, but certainly in Belfast to achieve anything over that is pretty rare,” he says.

“So, to be able to do that with an apartment, I suppose that was always the aim, to sell it over that magic mark.”

Robert was keen to use local suppliers and almost promote some of their products through the apartment. It can be a high spec proposition but one that is still representative of location.

“I wanted it to be nice and I wanted it to be tasty, but I didn’t want it feel like an apartment in Dubai, where it’s a bit too ‘bling’,” he says.

“It’s getting the balance right between not cluttering the space too much in the fit-out and keeping that degree of warmth to it.”

He praises Morgan Watson, principal interior designer of Watson & Browne — “the fit-out is as much down to her as it was to me” — and all furniture is from the company.

Sound and lighting came from Bang and Olufsen in Belfast, tiles by David Scott, bathrooms by Soaks and the kitchen was created by Canavan.

The penthouse has given Robert an appetite to do more in Belfast, given the market and the fact that there’s inward investment coming.

“With that inward investment, there’s company directors, there’s people in the production world are coming back in again,” he says.

“The feedback that I was receiving from agents [was] that those companies and those individuals, apart from hotels, do not have the sort of self-contained space that they want within either a rental or a purchase.

“Sometimes whenever you’re looking at the Sunday papers and you look at a lot of the properties you see advertised over there, you ooh and ahh over them. It’s quite nice having the feedback on this, even from people in London, who are now looking at the photos and the finished video of the property, and even by London standards, they’ve been really impressed, which is lovely.”

So, can we hope that similar properties take shape in the city?

“As long as the planning department of the planning system and the infrastructure system can catch up with that new demand, I think we’ll have real opportunity,” says Robert.

“We have more and more people, even business associates of ours, funding partners, banks, that are coming over here to play golf, they’re coming over here to stay.

“For once they’re opening up to the idea of Northern Ireland, as opposed to being afraid of it, which is brilliant.”