Hillsborough home on sale for £600k perfect for a modern family

The property has plenty of space for family living

If you like modern design — think double height ceilings, chimneys that rise up from the centre of rooms, picture windows that bring the rural outdoors in — then you will love this standout Co Down family home.

The exterior finish with its striking grey slate walls and black window frames hint at the level of contemporary design detail that makes the inside so special.

The house on the Hillsborough Road in Comber is a peaceful getaway.

It sits in a tranquil rural setting nestled among nine acres of land but is just a short drive from the bustle of Comber town centre.

A perfect country pad for equestrian lovers, it comes with a paddock and two stables.

The house itself offers plenty of space with a ground floor lounge, study, utility room, WC, bedroom with en suite and huge open plan kitchen/living/dining room.

Upstairs there are four more bedrooms, three with en suites and the master also has a dressing room.

Luxury touches include electronic Velux windows with rain closing sensors, a digitally controlled downstairs underfloor heating system, a Beam vacuum system, CAT wiring throughout and two heat recovery systems to minimise fuel bills.

The house is also wired and plumbed for solar panels.

The heart of this fantastic home is the ultra-modern kitchen/living/dining room. This incredible space has a double height vaulted ceiling with magnificent double-height window at one end and a wall of glass bi-fold doors at the other end.

The living area is separated from the kitchen by a central chimney housing a multi fuel stove. Another standout feature is the minstrel gallery landing which sits below an atrium double height ceiling with electronically controlled Velux windows.

The bathrooms are all spa-like spaces and the bedrooms each have that hotel boutique touch of luxury.

Outside this property is just as special.

The back gardens literally offer acres of space for children to play while to the front of the property there is a driveway with generous parking and an attached garage.

Comber town centre boasts a range of local amenities, shops, restaurants, leisure facilities and local schools.

There are also good road networks and public transport links for commuting to Belfast, Newtownards and Bangor.

Located in an area of outstanding natural beauty, the shores of Strangford Lough are close by with numerous coastal and country walks to be enjoyed. Castle Espie Wildlife Trust and Strangford Lough Yacht Club are also only a short driveway.

This property is on the market for offers around £599,950. Contact John Minnis Estate Agents, tel: 028 9187 1212