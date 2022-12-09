Hilltop Lisburn property with spa complex and annexed apartment is worth its £2m pricetag

A fully functioning spa is idea for those who love to be pampered

The luxe living room has access to the terrace

It’s the kind of property that you’d see in a film or TV show — but the impressive 12 Mullaghglass Road is to be found in Lisburn.

Extending to one acre, the elevated property benefits from unrivalled and uninterrupted views across the city, Belfast and towards the Mourne Mountains.

Though unquestionably a fantastic family home, the property is fully registered with the NI Tourist Board as a bed and breakfast.

The Mullaghglass property was constructed within the last year and as you’d expect, offers beautifully considered accommodation at the highest of standards.

The curated kitchen is a home cook's dream

Delivering in excess of 10,000 sq ft, each of the seven fully fitted bedrooms (yes, seven) come with luxury en suite facilities, plus there’s an entertainment room, home office and open plan kitchen/living/dining.

The kitchen contains an excellent range of high and low level units, central island unit with quartz worktops and several appliances including integrated dishwasher and double oven. There’s a larder with an additional walk-in larder and a luxury Italian porcelain tiled floor.

Each bedroom houses a range of fitted units with en suites home to shower enclosures, wash hand basins and low flush WCs.

On the first floor there’s a laundry room with utility space with washing machine and tumble dryer.

The living room offers access to terrace via sliding doors, plus the office is ideal if you a proponent of hybrid working.

Those who appreciate a little me time will adore the spa complex. It contains a plethora of amenities to boost well-being and wellness, such as a heated hydro pool, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi.

An additional one-bed annex/apartment is located here. It comes with plenty of amenities including integrated fridge/freezer and oven and hob, while there’s a cosy wood-burning stove in the living area.

Living here means reaping the benefits of semi-rural living, just a short drive from Lisburn city centre with Belfast approximately 20 minutes away.

A fully functioning spa is idea for those who love to be pampered

Amenities include oil heating, double glazing (aluminium to front and PVC to rear) and a wood-burning stove. There are WiFi and hard-wired internet points in all rooms, smart touch lighting throughout and feature LED lighting internally and externally.

The property is on the market for £2,000,000. Viewing is by private appointment through contacting the Simon Brien Lisburn Road office. Tel: 028 9066 8888 for more information