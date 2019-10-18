Historic Co Antrim watermill goes on the market for £750,000

A stunning restored watermill dating back to the mid 19th century has gone on the market with an asking price of £750,000.

Whiggleton Mill, in Kells, Co Antrim is situated close to a riverbank and comprises two properties on a magnificent two-acre rural site.

The main detached stone-built residence, with a working waterwheel still attached, was formerly a mill which produced linen dating back to the 1840s.

Co Antrim has a long tradition associated with linen production, with Ballymena renowned for its Braidwater Linen.

View full listing on www.propertynews.com

A physical reminder of that once booming industry, this property offers four double bedrooms, with three located on the ground floor and the fourth on the second floor.

A living room with a vaulted ceiling, oak floor and exposed stone details complete with wood-burning fireplace, is situated on the first floor.

On its upper level there is also a balcony area which offers a vantage point overlooking the scenic grounds and countryside, including views of the Kells Water River.

Whiggleton Mill in Kells, Ballymena

A stylish kitchen offers casual dining space as well as a wide range of appliances while there is also a bathroom and wet room.

Meanwhile, the adjoining dwelling offers two bedrooms, living room kitchen, bathroom and wet room.

Externally, there is a large yard area, substantial shed - ideal for storage - and ménage - an enclosed area traditionally used for horse training, surrounded by formal gardens.

Mark Leinster, associate partner at Simon Brien Residential, said the property's charming historical features would prove extremely popular with potential buyers.

"This property is a piece of Co Antrim history and this is a unique opportunity for someone to acquire a fully functional watermill which has been beautifully restored throughout," he said.

Describing the setting of the residence as outstanding, he added the properties had been "finished to the highest of standards throughout". He said the residence offers the benefits of rural living but is also conveniently located to main routes.

The beautifully restored interior

"The location is exceptional, approximately 30 minutes from Belfast, 20 minutes from Belfast International Airport and 45 minutes from the attractions of the North Coast," added Mr Leinster.

For further information or to request a private viewing contact Simon Brien on 028 90 668888.