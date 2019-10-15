Historic Georgian home in Co Tyrone goes on the market

Miltown House in Dungannon has been in the same family for 150 years

A magnificent Georgian country house which has remained in the ownership of the same family for the past 150 years has gone on the market for an undisclosed price tag in Co Tyrone.

Miltown House in Dungannon dates back to the 18th century and is surrounded by beautiful gardens within 15 acres of land.

With the price of the grade B-listed property only available on application, this stunning residence - which boasts an outdoor swimming pool - comes with an interesting history stemming from its inhabitants.

It was once the home of Captain William Dickson, a prominent member of the early 20th century Ulster Volunteer Force who was a commander of the UVF C Company of the Dungannon battalion amid the Home Rule crisis but died in 1916 during the First World War.

His grandfather, Thomas Alexander Dickson, a Home Rule supporter, purchased the house in 1863 and established a linen factory on the site.

The property, which boasts five reception rooms, nine bedrooms and three bathrooms - all full of original features - has been passed down through the generations of the Dickson family. Following a recent death, the family has made the decision to sell the residence.

Keith Warwick, from Norman Devlin Estate Agents, Cookstown, said yesterday the property's uniqueness makes it hugely attractive to potential buyers.

"This would make a prestigious family home but equally a delightful setting for a hotel and wedding venue," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own not only such a property but also an important piece of Irish history."

The estate agent said the grandeur of the residence, which had wings added in 1820 and includes a courtyard, coachhouse and a number of out buildings, is a breathtaking sight to behold.

"As you drive through the white wrought iron gates from Wellington Road, you quickly realise how unique and special the setting is," said Mr Warwick. "This property must be viewed to fully appreciate its character and charm."