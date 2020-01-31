Historic houses go on sale in Co Armagh

Georgian pile and a 1920s home go on sale in Lurgan

Some of the interiors of 3 Solitude Demesne, Lurgan

Two stunning period homes are on the market in Co Armagh.

Both are situated on the prestigious, tree-lined Kilmore Road in Lurgan.

The first is a Georgian period residence, 3 Solitude Demesne, priced at £595,000.

This red brick, double fronted detached dwelling dates back approximately 300 years.

Bursting with original features, it sits on a private site offering mature, beautifully presented gardens with a variety of trees and shrubs.

Internally this amazing seven bedroom home is flooded with light from the large original sash windows and high ceilings and retains many original period features.

The expansive living accommodation includes a large hallway with chequered flooring, library with original wooden flooring and bay windows, kitchen with sunroom, walk-in pantry and oil-fuelled Aga.

Meanwhile, inviting offers of £350,000 is 39 The Demesne House, originally built in the 1920s for Thomas B Johnston, one of Northern Ireland's leading linen merchants.

The eight-bedroom home, believed to have been designed by well-known Dromore architect Henry Hobart, is in the arts and crafts red brick style finish of the era with natural slate roof and stacked chimney breast with clay pots.

It was designed with the intention of accommodating visiting trade representatives as well as being the Johnston family home and remained so until 2011.

The spacious sunlit entrance hall has oak flooring with hand-carved sweeping staircase, original stone fireplace and panelling on the staircase. The family lounge, drawing room and dining room feature exposed beam ceilings, wooden floors and bay windows, while the kitchen and side door lead out into a mature private side garden. Upstairs three of the bedrooms boast double aspect views overlooking Lurgan Lake.