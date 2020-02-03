Holywood heaven... stunning home goes on market for £925k

Inside and outside the house for sale in Holywood

Inside and outside the house for sale in Holywood

Inside and outside the house for sale in Holywood

Inside and outside the house for sale in Holywood

Inside and outside the house for sale in Holywood

A luxurious and contemporary newly-built Holywood home has gone on the market with a price tag of almost £1m.

The four-bedroom mansion sits on a private wooded site in the heart of the sought-after Cultra/Craigavad area, one of North Down's most popular locations.

Backing onto a winding river off Glen Road, number 37 was constructed last year.

Estate agents Simon Brien Residential state: "The sale of this magnificent contemporary residence represents a unique opportunity to acquire a superb property in a tranquil and highly regarded setting."

With an asking price of £925,000, the property has been designed to optimise light in the main rooms and enjoys an attractive wooded backdrop complete with a sweeping driveway.

The accommodation extends to c.3,500 sq ft over two floors and comprises an impressive glazed reception hall with stairway leading to the upper floor.

On the ground floor there is a large family room which has sliding doors to a terrace overlooking the Glen. Meanwhile the four large double bedrooms, all of which are en suite, have glazed doors opening out to the gardens.

The master suite also benefits from twin dressing rooms.

On this level of the house there is a large family bathroom, utility room and there is access into the double integral garage.

A carpeted statement staircase leads to the upper level which opens out to the extensive principal open plan living space with feature floor to ceiling glazing overlooking the gardens, woodland and river.

The drawing room benefits from sliding doors leading to a terrace.

The spacious gardens have been professionally landscaped with patio areas, lawns and shrub beds to the front, side and rear.

The driveway sweeps down from Glen Road with lighting either side to a large parking and turning space.

The estate agents' brochure adds: "All of this combines to create a home of exceptional quality and style."