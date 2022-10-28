Holywood property offers timeless elegance in Co Down with room to develop

The living room is toasty thanks to oil fired central heating

This is a rare opportunity within Cultra that is bound to create strong interest in the current market.

Number 6A is a modern cottage-style property that occupies a secluded position with electronic gates, a single garage and gardens laid in lawns.

The site is approximately one quarter of an acre and benefits from two planning approvals, either to extend the dwelling or demolish and replace with a new dwelling and direct access from Cultra Avenue.

The living room is toasty thanks to oil fired central heating

The property benefits from the a kitchen, living and dining space with vaulted ceiling, oak laminate wooden flooring and tiled floor to kitchen. Oil fired central heating ensures the property is kept toasty.

The bespoke fitted kitchen comes with an impressive range of high and low level hand painted style units and stainless steel fittings, and is plumbed for slimline dishwasher.

There’s also a built-in wine rack and space for fridge freezer.

The hallway comes with a linen press with radiator and is plumbed for a washing machine.

One double bedroom has an access hatch to roof, while the other overlook the driveway and garden.

Both double bedrooms benefit from great views

The shower room is home to a modern white suite which includes an electric Triton shower unit, illuminated mirror and heated towel rail.

The garage is plumbed for washing machine and comes with a uPVC double glazed side access door.

The property is close to Holywood town centre, Cultra’s shore front and the Royal Belfast Golf Club.

6A Cultra Terrace

Offers over £650,000. For more information contact John Minnis (Holywood) on 028 9042 8888