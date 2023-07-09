House on an elevated site with a Mournes-side view up for under £500k

One of the four bedrooms

Number 11 on Bucks Head Road in Downpatrick is an impressive family home on an elevated site that offers views of the Mourne Mountains to the front and Dromara Hills to the right.

There is an attractive family lounge from which you can see the Mournes, while the spacious kitchen area incorporates a range of high- and low-level units and an ample dining room.

The kitchen features high- and low-level units

Adjacent to the kitchen there’s a multi-purpose room currently being used an office but could be adapted to accommodate a dining room or playroom.

The spacious family lounge

The kitchen also offers easy access to the utility room, a separate wash room and an abundance of storage.

The detached bungalow has four bedrooms in a space that extends to 1.6 acres.

This is a property with more than meets the eye, including an area slightly hidden from the main house that includes a workshop and yard — perfect if you prefer working from home.

Another bright an welcoming bedroom

Additionally, there is an area above the garage that has been developed into living accommodation.

​Offers over £495,000. Contact Quinn Estate Agents (Downpatrick) on 028 4461 2100