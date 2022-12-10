How to make a Christmas wreath

Bring the outside in this season and use the fruits of your garden to create showstopping decorations

The tradition of bringing greenery into the house in December has been with us since pagan times when the solstice was celebrated. When the days are short and the nights long, decorating the house with evergreens is an uplifting reminder that winter will pass and spring is ahead. So before you rush out and buy tonnes of plastic to get your home ready for Christmas, check out what’s in your garden and forage for some festive fare. Here are some seasonal ideas for green decorations…

Attractive seed heads are in abundance as the garden stands still for winter. Agapanthus globes, candelabra fatsia flowerheads and hydrangeas can all be dried and displayed as is or spruced up with a spray of gaudy gold or silver paint. Old Man’s Beard or Clematis vitalba has a lovely wispy texture and there are many herbaceous plants with attractive seed heads such as thistles, poppies, teasel and fennel.

Collect fallen cones from conifers and use for tying into wreaths and swags or piled in pyramids in bowls. Use white spray to give them a light frost-like dusting and pair with berries foraged from cotoneaster, pyracantha, holly, skimmia and other garden staples. Rose hips also add a festive red.

Gather green foliage from the garden to make wreaths, mantelpiece swags and staircase garlands. Anything from pine, fir, holly or cypress trees is most traditional, but really anything evergreen from the garden will work — for example ivy, rosemary, bay, yew, box, eucalyptus, variegated euonymus, skimmia, heavenly bamboo, sarcococca, choisya, viburnum and green or spotted laurel. Glossy pittosporum and variegated Elaeagnus work well too. When you are gathering material, it is a good idea to condition it first — steep in a bucket of water after cutting for a few hours so the cuttings will remain fresher for longer.

Using florist wire or green twine, wind tightly around and around the foliage to secure it to a wreath base or tied onto ribbon. Make sure to overlap each piece so you will have a continuous display when you are finished. Add winter heather, dried fruit, cones, ribbons or some Christmas decorations to complete the picture.

If you grow willow or cornus, their colourful and pliable stems can be used to create simple wreath shapes. Use florist twine to keep in shape and hang from your door with a red ribbon.

If you don’t have an outdoor space to gather from, potted plants make lovely decorative focal points for hall tables, and as centrepieces for the family Christmas dinner gathering. Cyclamen, hyacinth, poinsettias, amaryllis and azalea will add a welcome splash of colour. Raid your kitchen cupboards for bowls and containers to display them in. They won’t have drainage but, if you water carefully and put a little bit of charcoal in the compost, this will help to clean any gases produced in the soil.

Don’t forget outdoor pots as well. With so many visitors calling to the house, it is a wonderful season to lift the look of your front door by planting some instant colour. Simple arrangements of cyclamen with garlands of trailing ivy look classic, and add in flowering hyacinths for a delicious scent that will hang in the cold air. Plants aren’t going to grow at the moment, so you need to pack your pots tightly.

Christmas is, of course, a time when taste can safely go out the door. You’re looking for bright colour and plenty of it. It’s also a good idea to scale things up — anything oversized or dramatic can look sensational. Visitors will appreciate the homemade quality to gardening-themed decorations.

Plant of the week

Luma apiculata

Luma apiculata The Chilean myrtle hails from the Andes mountains and brings a touch of exotic with its cinnamon-coloured bark that forms twisted and contorted stems. It’s an excellent garden tree as it’s evergreen — crush those neat little leaves to release delicious fragrance — and is slow-growing and very ornamental. In summer it’ll be covered with white blossom. ‘Glanleam Gold’ has creamy variegated leaves and is a more compact version. It’s classed as hardy to -10C but is probably best grown in milder areas as it can suffer in harsh weather.

Reader Q&A

I tried growing carrots this year but they are all forked and twisty — can you explain why? I prepared the ground well beforehand. Bernadette

Twisted carrots

Carrots are very determined creatures and will contort themselves in weird ways to get through the soil. They do prefer a light, sandy soil, so if your soil is heavy clay or has any stones or obstacles in it, this would account for the twisting. It might be easier for you to try growing some in containers if your soil is unsuitable. But really, once they are healthy, it doesn’t matter what shape they are as home-grown carrots taste delicious.

Submit your gardening questions to Diarmuid via his Instagram @diarmuidgavin using the hashtag #weekendgarden