How to make your home sell: tips from leading Belfast estate agent

Neil Templeton speaks to Eimear McGovern about the easy ways to boost your property

How do you sell your home for the price you want in the quickest time frame? It’s the question to which everyone who has engaged in the property market wants to know the answer.

Impressing a buyer is the first step and marketing plays a huge part in showcasing your property and converting viewings into bids.

Neil Templeton of Templeton Robinson gives the inside track on how to make sure your home impresses viewers and will enable a sale for the sells for the maximum amount of money in the minimum amount of time.

Kerb appeal

When your house is listed for sale, you may notice some extra traffic around where you live as prospective buyers call by for a look - especially if you live in an urban area, said Mr Templeton.

“Our vendors look out the window and see a lot more cars than usual and they’re slowing down to have a look. The prospective buyers will phone the agent while sitting outside the house on their mobile phone to say they saw it online, have had a look and want to go and see it.

That’s why it’s important to make sure your house looks good from the roadside, no matter what it looks like on the inside. “Hedges are trimmed, the front of your house looks well and if your window sills need to be painted, that should be done,” he said.

Check your doorbell

Mr Templeton said he frequently visits houses where there’s a note on the door saying ‘knock loudly, the bell doesn’t work’. It’s a simple fix, but one that makes a big difference.

“You want to make sure the very first impression you get is good - so a hanging basket can be lovely, a tidy front garden, a new door bell creates the right impression when people arrive. The first 30 seconds of a viewing is very important,” he said.

Get rid of clutter

Clutter is one of the cardinal sins for any estate agent or buyer because it has the effect of making a house appear smaller than it is, said Mr Templeton. “If there’s too much in a property, the viewer will spend more time looking at all the extra furnishings, the extra stuff lying about.

It can have a knock-on effect when you consider other factors a prospective buyer may be thinking of, he added. “If there’s lots of stuff sitting about, maybe the viewer will think the house doesn’t have great storage, which can be a very important factor in whether people go on ahead and buy a property.”

Touch up the paintwork

It’s important to not only fix any leaks from showers or guttering but look after anything that’s been left behind. “Nothing draws the eye like damaged paint,” Mr Templeton advised.

“Many people get their plumber out after the shower was leaking and it’s left a wee bit of a wet patch on the downstairs ceiling, but don’t repaint. Of course, a buyer is going to look at that and misunderstood it and maybe think it’s an ongoing issue if the house is damp."

Keep everything in its place

Tidy all your belongings into the room they’re supposed to be in and make sure everything is neat before any viewer comes knocking, Mr Templeton said. “If you have lots of kids toys hanging about, you can do your best to concentrate those in one room.

“Try and ensure that your principal rooms, your master bedroom, the kitchen and the main reception room are dressed as appropriately as possible - nicely furnished, plenty of light, if you’ve got blinds make sure they’re in the up position.

“You can put as much stuff as you like in garages and roof spaces during a sale. Make sure the house itself is cleared out, you’ll have to do that anyway when you’re moving out.”

Adjust your heating controls

The house should be relatively comfortable when it comes to temperature for any viewers. “If your agent is doing the viewings while you’re at work, make sure your heating is coming on during the day,” said Mr Templeton.

“A lot of people don’t do that and a lot of people arrive in a house and they’re running around the property in their big coats. They can’t wait to get back out to their own car.”

A well-tended garden

If you’re lucky enough to have one, the garden should appear well-maintained, said Mr Templeton. “It can’t look too high maintenance or like it’s going to be a problem to look after. The grass should be cut and make sure the beds are cleared out.

“If you want to create a seating area where you can get sun until the early evening, that’s always something positive we can show vendors.”