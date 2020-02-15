How to take your hanging space from messy to meticulous

Sadly, cavernous walk-in wardrobes aren't a practical option for many of us, but with a little know-how and imagination, it is possible to make the most of the hanging space you do have. Some time-saving wardrobe hacks will not only transform your clothes cupboard but will also curb those frustrating 'haven't got a clue what to wear' mornings. Try these simple steps...

1. Start with a good clear-out

First things first: you need to dress down before you can dress up. If you haven't worn an item for years, are pretending that 'bad buy' will one day suddenly fit/work/appeal, or it's simply not wearable any more, bag it up. The charity shop or clothes recycling centre will thank you.

2. Think vertically

Next, you can start with reorganising how the space is used. If you have a tall wardrobe, you can steal some extra space by installing a second rail (budget allowing) for short hanging garments, or a box storage unit where practical. You'll be amazed how many items you can place in a chest, and if you get one on casters, it'll be easy to move in and out. Otherwise, if you need to house your collection of maxi dresses, skirts and that statement trench, use space-saving hangers, four-bar trouser hangers and add-on skirt hangers for smart ways to make the most of the height.

3. Use the space above your wardrobes

If you don't have floor-to-ceiling fitted cupboards, chances are there's a gap which you could use for additional clothes baskets or garment bags which can be laid flat with special occasion wear and hat boxes.

.... and after

4. Streamline your hangers

If you have a cache of wooden coat hangers or a penchant for padded satin ones, now's the time to make a clean slate and trade them in for ultra-thin, space-saving hangers. Not nearly as glamorous in the style stakes, we know, but a calculated closet is a fast-track for freeing up space and keeping things orderly.

5. Hang your accessories

Hanging shoe organisers can also be used for things like sunglasses, belts, chunky jewellery, scarves and anything that can be rolled and tucked inside.

6. Consider some freestanding additions

We love the idea of freestanding clothes rails and canvas wardrobes. Not only are they practical and affordable, but they can be sturdy enough to hold a winter or summer wardrobe, especially if you're short on space. You can even make a showcase of them in a boutique-like way. Who isn't seduced by the idea of an Insta-worthy clothes rail with your favourite fashion finds?

Fed up with that untidy, overflowing wardrobe? Sam Wylie-Harris reveals how to restore order with these handy hacks