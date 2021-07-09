Iconic £850k Portrush property takes full advantage of its location

Each of the four bedrooms have en suite facilities

Each bathroom is spacious and full of elegant design

The property is located just two miles from Portrush

It’s only been on the market a few days and already 39 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, has attracted significant interest.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom detached home, which is seeking offers over £850,000, is located along one of the most desirable roads in the North Coast and only two miles from Portrush.

Built in 2015, the unique design offers a full wall of glass to take advantage of the unbeatable panoramic views that overlook Portrush Peninsula, Royal Portrush Golf Club and The Skerries.

Detail focused, this contemporary property is architecturally impressive and would be a luxurious, modern and — being environmentally minded —energy efficient home.

Designed to be comfortable, the zoned oil fired underfloor heating system and triple glazed windows will ensure you’re warm when you want to be, particularly good given our inclement climate.

The fitted kitchen is a home cook’s dream with its island, breakfast bar and ceramic work surfaces.

There’s a recessed Franke sink unit with a Quooker hot water tap, Miele appliances — including an integrated dishwasher — Siemens induction hob and combination steam over and slow cooker/warming drawer. It’s the ideal place from which to entertain.

The living area offers double glazed bi-fold doors with remote controlled blinds, perfect if you’re lounging and want to see more of that wonderful view. The open plan space has a porcelain tiled floor, tiled fireplace with modern gas fire and feature concealed lighting.

There’s plenty of additional space in the utility room, which houses a stainless steel sink unit, laminate work surfaces and plenty of room for a larder style freezer and undercounter appliance — all the more useful if you love entertaining.

The master bedroom comprises a host of practical but stylish accoutrements including electric blinds and the en suite houses an oversized walk-in shower. Did we mention the walk in wardrobe with fitted clothes rails? A fashion lover’s paradise.

Each bedroom comes with an ensuite, offering privacy with exquisite fittings.

The gym room could be used a home office, media room or for additional living accommodation.

The outside offering is every bit as sophisticated as you’d expect from a property of this prowess. There’s a double garage offering plenty of space while the utility house is home to a wet room style walk-in shower, separate toilet and even a mechanical room. With a landscaped south facing garden and patio area to the rear of the property, plus feature lighting, it’s easy to picture yourself enjoying an unparalleled view of one of the Northern Ireland’s most scenic locations.

For more information contact Philip Tweedie on 028 7083 5444