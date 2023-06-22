Ideal family home in Co Armagh is just waiting for a family to move in

Rockmount property is a beautifully designed space in Portadown

One of the four double bedrooms in the property

The house has been decorated to a high standard

For those wanting to move in and get on with living, there’s very little for a purchaser to do but make the house their home. This is thanks to the immaculate presentation throughout the semi-detached property.

Tiled flooring and a panel radiator welcome you into the entrance hall, before you’re guided into the front aspect living room. A woodburning stove with above mantel and wood effect laminate flooring and double panel radiator will ensure you’re kept toasty warm.

The kitchen/dining space offers an excellent range of high and low level kitchen cabinets. Integrated appliances include an electric oven and four ring electric hob. There’s a Belling fridge freezer and dishwasher and recessed lighting to the kitchen area. uPVC patio doors lead to the rear garden.

The kitchen is full of integrated amenities

The nearby utility room also houses high and low level units including a larder style space. There is space for a washing machine and tumble dryer — and access to the side of the property. There’s also a ground floor cloakroom.

Onto the first floor landing which gives access to a storage closet and hot press. A window provides ample natural light.

The front aspect master bedroom has an ensuite with tiled shower cubicle. An additional bedroom is on this floor, as is the family bathroom with its contemporary four piece suite.

The second floor landing boasts access to the attic and a built-in storage closet.

There are two double bedrooms on this floor, both dual aspect, and both with panel radiators, power points and sky lights. They’re also carpeted.

A shower room is also available on this floor.

To the front of the property is a garden laid in lawn with large tarmac driveway. There’s a fully enclosed spacious rear garden, which benefits from the evening sun.

Kitchen/living space

The property is located off the Dungannon Road and is within walking distance to shops, schools and amenities and just minutes drive to the M1. Dungannon and Portadown are also close by.

From £189,950. For more information contact Joyce Clarke Estate Agents on 028 3833 1111