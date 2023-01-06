Ideal family home on offer in Comber for £325k could be right up your street

Number 6 Barnet Close looks stunning both inside and out after a recent renovation, writes Stephanie Bell

The kitchen area is very spacious

There are beautiful lawns at 6 Barnet Close

If you are searching for the perfect family home this year, look no further than this beauty in Comber.

Number 6 Barnet Close in Lisbane has a fresh, bright feel throughout its beautifully presented interior.

It sits on a generous corner site with parking to the front and a private south facing back garden.

Recent renovation and redecoration throughout are apparent as you tour the modern interior.

There is a wonderful open plan kitchen/dining room, bright lounge, family room, four bedrooms, master with en suite and a family bathroom.

The bright living room

The integral garage also has a utility space which is plumbed for a washing machine and can be accessed directly from the kitchen.

The house sits in a popular cul de sac development in Lisbane village with all the local amenities within easy walking distance.

Public transport links to local schools are also on the doorstep.

You enter into a bright hallway with laminate floor which leads first into a front lounge with large bay window.

The focal point is a Victorian cast iron fireplace and the room flows perfectly via double glass doors into what is a superb and spacious kitchen/dining area.

The recently installed kitchen is in a striking modern moss colour with quartz worktops and breakfast bar.

Everything the most discerning cook needs is here along with fine finishing touches like a Belfast sink with boil mixer tap and built-in spice rack.

A Rangemaster combination range cooker comes with a double oven and five ring gas hob and there is a new integrated fridge/freezer and a dishwasher.

The room opens to a generous dining space where French doors lead out to the garden and a lovely summer patio area.

A cosy sitting room with an inglenook fireplace and cast-iron multi-fuel stove completes the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs and a generous landing has clever built-in storage and a Velux window casting natural light down the staircase.

The property underwent a recent renovation

The first of four modern bedrooms is the master which comes with an up-to-the-minute en suite featuring a sleek black frame shower unit and modern vanity with matching black mixer tap.

The family bathroom also has a walk-in power shower as well as a bath.

The house continues to impress on the outside with all the space you need for children at play or summer entertaining.

There is a tarmac driveway to the front, with a large lawned garden finished with shrub planting.

A gate leads to the back garden which is enclosed with fencing and features a paved patio area with a lovely feature wooden planter serving as a wall divide from the lawned area.

This superb family home is on the market for £325,000 with Agar Murdoch & Deane, telephone 028 91872522