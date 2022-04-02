Illuminating Belmont property is full of mass appeal

This magnificent east Belfast home in a most-sought after location is sure to be snapped up

In the heart of some of east Belfast’s most salubrious and much-admired properties is 18 Massey Park — a magnificent four-bedroom detached home.

Styled with a contemporary feel, this property is ideal for a family. Situated in the popular Belmont area, making it convenient to trendy Ballyhackamore, Holywood and the Comber Greenway, 18 Massey Park lies on a large corner 0.3 acre site.

Located in a part of east Belfast in proximity of good schools as well as easy access to the city centre, this attractive home offers bright living accommodation. From the moment you enter the home, through the grand mahogany double entrance doors, the property - which has a gas heating system - opens out into a large reception hall, leading to another hall space finished with beautiful interior details such as cornice ceiling and oak flooring.

Off the hall is a contemporary cloakroom with toilet, boasting a stylish vanity unit and basin with LED demisting Mirror. The room is finished to the highest quality with partially tiled walls and ceramic-tiled floor.

Accessible from the hallway is the dining room, which has a bright, airy feel but also cosy with a limestone fireplace with gas fire and laminate wooden floor. It has views onto the garden via the beautiful French doors. There is also a private rear garden to the south of the property – an outdoor space finished with decking, perfect for entertaining and outdoor dining, with covered ponds enhancing the feel of nature.

Back inside, on the ground floor there is an office with open plan doors that lead into the inner hall area as well as the dining room. The modern living room has a high-vaulted ceiling, with views looking out to both the front and back gardens. A comfortable feel is created with the oak wooden flooring and contemporary fireplace area. The room is finished with LED down lights.

Nearby, the modern kitchen is ideal for those who enjoy cooking and entertaining. There’s also enough space for an additional dining table. Contemporary through out, there’s a full range of high and low level units, complete with a high quality Neff oven and microwave combo oven situated at eye-level, making it perfect for cookery devotees.

Enlightening: 18 Massey Park offers bright living and lies on a large corner 0.3 acre site

Other appliances include a Gaggenau American-style fridge freezer with ice maker and water dispenser. Another kitchen feature is the island unit, finished with a polished granite work surface.

The kitchen has a bright atmosphere that can be maintained no matter the time of year, thanks to the LED down lights. Other features include a five-ring stainless steel gas hob, which is accompanied by a stainless steel extractor canopy. The stainless steel finishes continue with a sink unit with mixer tap and Insinkerator garbage disposal and Bosch dishwasher. And cooks can rejoice with a separate pantry situated off to the kitchen, offering additional shelved storage space.

The ground floor is complete with an indoor garage, which has a shutter door, offers utility space as well as a sink unit. It's also plumbed for a washing machine and can be accessed via the garden by a side door.

Four bedrooms are located on the first floor, one of which - the master bedroom — has a fully-tiled en-suite, boasting a shower cubicle with Anthracite Slate tray and instant heat electric shower and extractor fan, low-flush toilet, vanity unit and basin with LED demisting mirror.

On the upper floor there is a luxury bathroom which has been fully remodelled in the past nine months — like all of the property's bathrooms.

Completing the layout, is three other bedrooms, all stylishly decorated and finished to the highest quality.

This beautiful property — which has an asking price of around £675,000 — has broad appeal for families and early viewing is highly recommended. Contact Simon Brien Residential (East Belfast) on 028 90595555