In a class of its own: Malone Road property on the market for £1.5m

Even by the prestigious standards of Belfast’s leafy Malone Road, 8 Osborne Gardens stands out as one of the finest buys in the area

The house's exterior is every bit as delightful as its interior

The family bathroom is guaranteed to impress

In the kitchen there's an extensive range of hand-painted units by Robinson Interiors

Its £1.5m minimum price tag reflects its prime location, beautiful architectural design and generous space inside and out.

Designed in 1910 by Young & Mackenzie, this Edwardian-style home also enjoys all the benefits of this affluent part of the city: easy access to Belfast city centre; the trendy shops and eateries on the Lisburn Road; leading schools; golf and tennis clubs; the Lagan Towpath; and Drumglass Park.

The extensive accommodation includes a family room/office, garden room, reception hall, ground-floor cloakroom, utility, drawing room, dining room, kitchen/living/dining room, five bedrooms (three with en suite shower rooms) and a family bathroom.

The front of the property offers neat, landscaped gardens, with a garage and large driveway with parking for several cars.

An entrance porch leads to a beautiful leaded glass door with glazed side panels, opening into a hallway with original corniced ceiling.

There is a cloakroom with WC off the hallway and the first reception room is an elegant drawing room.

A grand space, it is flooded with natural light from dual windows, including a large bay.

An ornate fireplace with wood surround houses a gas coal-effect fire. This room is also finished with ceiling cornicing and a rose.

The dining room also benefits from dual-aspect windows, an original stripped solid wood floor and a tiled fireplace also with gas coal-effect fire.

The magnificent kitchen/living/dining room has been superbly styled with an extensive range of hand-painted units by Robinson Interiors, topped with granite work surfaces.

There is an island unit with a sink, while appliances include a Neff integrated double fridge, Neff microwave, Smeg integrated dishwasher and a Smeg range cooker with six-ring gas hob.

The floor tiles are curved where they meet strip wood in the living/dining space.

Beautiful arched floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors open to a mature back garden.

There is also a spacious utility room, with a good range of units, and a good-sized office or family room with vaulted ceiling at the back of the property.

The bedrooms are laid out over two floors and each is spacious and beautifully presented.

One boasts superb built-in wardrobes and an en suite, while another has a lovely vaulted ceiling, a large storage cupboard and a modern en suite with electric shower.

An original fireplace adds character to a third bedroom, while there is also a luxury bathroom on the first floor, with the bath set in a granite surround, another shower enclosure and large linen cupboard.

Another bedroom takes up the second floor and is dual aspect and features an original fireplace. It also offers the added luxury of a walk-in dressing room and en suite shower room.

Outside, the extensive private gardens at the rear of the property are a delight.

There is a large lawn area and a plethora of mature plants, trees and flowerbeds.

A gorgeous patio is surrounded by ornamental hedging and there is a garden room.

Offers over £1.5m with UPS. Telephone 028 9066 1929