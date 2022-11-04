In a stable condition: Co Antrim residence with a price tag of more than £1.9m ahead of the race

Mullaghmossan House in Magheramorne, Larne, is situated on a 25-arce country estate and offers an impressive list of accessories, including an equestrian hub and games room

Mullaghmossan House in Magheramorne, Larne, is a 25-acre country estate with all manner of timeless accessories — and has to be seen to be believed.

The main residence is home to generous family accommodation, with up to seven double bedrooms, to include a 700 sq ft principal suite with dressing room, walk in wardrobe and en suite bathroom.

In fact, all bar one of the other six bedrooms has en suite facilities, and three come with walk in wardrobes.

As soon as you enter the impressive reception hall, with handcrafted central staircase with double gallery landings and central roof light above, and range of bespoke coving and joinery finishes, you get a real idea of the type of home you’re dealing with.

Additionally to the lounge area, there’s a separate formal drawing room, an 850 sq ft entertainment room with fitted bar area, large open plan lounge through kitchen with informal dining area, rear hall, utility room, boot room, furnished cloakroom, separate ground floor shower room and first floor laundry room with space for tumble dryer. Phew!

The kitchen, for many, the heart of the home, comes with a range of high- and low-level storage units and solid granite work surfaces. An Inglenook recess houses an oil-fired Aga while there’s space for an American style fridge freezer.

The drawing room comes with hardwood double glazed French doors, with matching fan light, leading to patio area, while the living/dining area offers a built in speaker system to ceiling.

Other amenities include hardwood double glazing, a duel heating system, underfloor heating, alarm system and CCTV.

Externally, the detached stone outbuilding houses a triple garage (currently utilised as a home gym), golf simulator/games room with motion sensitive automatic sliding doors and first floor, self-contained, two-bedroom apartment/annex.

With dual aspect windows with rural views towards the Irish Sea, the apartment is spacious with a white four-piece bathroom suite including thermostat controlled mains shower unit.

There’s also a concrete yard, service area and workshop with hangar door and lean to store/stabling.

The equestrian hub comprises 3,000 sq ft of stabling (with tack room, feed room and store), a dry bay/wet bay/lunging pen, sand arena, horse walker, concrete yard, workshop (with adjoining one bedroom annex), and more than twenty acres of quality agricultural land.

While privacy comes as standard, the property is well within easy commute of Belfast and surrounding towns and amenities.

Offers over £1,950,000. For more information, contact Colin Graham Residential on 028 9083 2832