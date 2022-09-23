In prime position: Mid terrace family home located in sought after Ballyholme Esplanade in Bangor

Sea views are a given with this beautifully located property

Looking out over the Irish Sea and Ballyholme Bay, it is a spacious property with a first-floor lounge perfectly situated to make the most of the beautiful views.

The house is surprisingly spacious with flexible accommodation over three floors.

On the ground floor there is a living room, dining room, kitchen/diner and shower room.

The first floor boasts a second living room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and separate WC and there are another two bedrooms on the second floor.

The front of the house has a paved garden surrounded by a whitewashed stone wall. This is the perfect spot to sit on a good day and enjoy the incredible sea views.

56 Ballyholme Esplanade, Bangor

An enclosed porch opens into a reception hall with corniced ceiling and cloakroom.

The living room also sits at the front of the house with a huge bay window looking out over the sea.

It features an attractive fireplace, ceiling rose and cornicing and opens via an archway into a spacious dining room.

This room and the hall have recently been newly carpeted.

The kitchen is modern with high gloss white units topped with granite work surfaces.

Also included is an integrated oven, four ring hob and dishwasher. A double-glazed door opens to the back garden.

There is also a shower room on this floor with low flush WC and pedestal wash hand basin.

Upstairs also has fresh carpeting running throughout.

The first-floor lounge features a large picture window, capturing the stunning sea views and there is a fireplace with wood surround.

The bathroom is contemporary with panelled bath and shower screen, plus a white vanity unit with wash hand basin. The WC is separate.

The outside space will also impress. At the back there is a garage and a fully enclosed garden in lawn with a courtyard area which enjoys a southerly aspect.

As well as its beautiful beach, Ballyholme boasts a lovely cafe society with a variety of quaint shops, coffee houses and restaurants. Bangor town centre is just a short drive or walk away.

This well-placed family home is on the market for offers around £449,950. Contact John Minnis on 028 9188 8881