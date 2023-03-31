Incredible Co Down windmill dating back to 1700s put on the market for £575,000

Dated back to the early 1700s, the Killinchy property offers the ideal mix of modern and historic features

A curved stairway will bring visitors to each level

One of the largest converted windmills on the island of Ireland, this is an amazing opportunity to become the owner of The Windmill in Killinchy.

The property dates back to the early 1700s with its towering historic features which can be sighted from miles away.

The former working windmill has been converted into an impressive family home — circular living spaces across several floors offer not just spectacular views but a unique living experience.

Located at the highest point of the parish, approximately 258 feet above sea level, The Windmill is within the Strangford Lough Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Nature abounds as do views of some of Northern Ireland’s most attractive scenery.

Windmill drawing room offers impressive views

Definitely one for the history lovers, the property and adjoining miller’s cottage has been sympathetically converted into a four-bedroom home. Modern convenience is to be expected while retaining its unique charm.

The galley kitchen is home to granite work surfaces, hand painted cabinets and stunning lough views. Amenities include a 1.5 tub single drainer stainless steel sink unit with mixer taps, Britannia range cooker, Bosch dishwasher and fitted fridge.

The dining room comes with a feature open fireplace and separate pantry and original quarry tiled flooring. Timber French doors open to an extensive patio area.

Storage comes at a premium with an extensive attic space and large linen cupboard.

On the first floor, the drawing room comes with a Petit Goudin multi-fuel burning stove and triple aspect windows. A charming Juliet balcony is located just off the main room.

The master bedroom offers plenty of room

While the principal bedroom with en suite enjoys views of Strangford Lough, the three additional bedrooms are located within the miller’s cottage.

Two of the bedrooms have vertical radiators and double built-in robes. A fourth room offers eaves access and a built-in vanity unit.

The family bathroom comprises a freestanding rolltop ball and claw foot bath with chrome plated brass mixer taps and rain head thermostatically controlled shower.

A utility room is plumbed for washing machine and there’s a concealed hot press with copper cylinder and immersion heater.

Externally, it’s no surprise that the property comes with exceptionally beautiful landscaped gardens, colourful shrubs and mature planting. On the grounds there’s a summer house with fenced nature trail.

Picture the scene: imagine a summer’s evening in the sheltered patio area or head up to the rooftop observation deck for impressive views.

There’s a detached double garage with roof space storage.

The Windmill is within walking distance to Killinchy Primary School and just a short commute to Belfast city centre and the City Airport.

For nature lovers, the property is also within walking distance to Ballymorran Bay and mere minutes from Whiterock Yacht Club.

Offers over £575,000. For more information, contact John Minnis (Comber) on 028 9187 1212