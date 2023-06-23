Inside £2.5m south Belfast house that has it all… even an indoor swimming pool

The prefect mix of privacy and professional design, 59 Newforge Lane comes with £2.5m price tag

It’s located in one of south Belfast’s most sought after settings. Celebrating its 25th birthday, 59 Newforge Lane makes the most of its mature grounds and parkland setting of eight acres.

It comes with a price tag, but the accoutrements that number 59 can offer are staggering.

59 Newforge Lane, Malone, Belfast

Featuring contemporary design, the location achieves the perfect balance of privacy and rural living with convenience to the city centre. There are leading schools in the vicinity, as well as many recreational and social options.

All the necessity requirements for modern day living are featured within the internal accommodation including a drawing room, study and kitchen and breakfast room.

The entrance porch with oak doors welcomes you in this very special home. The reception hall is impressive, and contains a cloakroom with discreet recess lighting.

The oak floored drawing room has a marble fireplace with gas fire. Full length windows overlook the grounds while sliding doors open to the side terrace with steps leading to garden. A nearby study with slate fireplace with open fire gas inset will ensure you’re cosy if working from home.

The Rhatigan & Hick hand painted kitchen comes with a full range of high and low level units.

Integrated appliances include full length freezer and fridge, Fisher & Paykel under bench oven, Miele dishwasher and Neff ceramic hob. Additionally, there’s a Quooker hot water tap and stylish granite worktops.

The dining room opens to the patio, while the living room comes with built-in shelving, desk and drawers.

There is a master bedroom suite on the ground floor, with an accompanying dressing area and en suite.

A utility room comes with a range of built-in cupboards and ceramic sink. It’s plumbed for a washing machine and houses a walk-in shelved linen cupboard.

The lower level has a quintet of additional bedrooms, four of which are en suite, plus a family bathroom. Each bedroom features oak flooring and recess lighting, while two have wardrobe and shelving/hanging spaces.

Those who love to entertain can do so in this property’s games/cinema room. Oh, and there’s a 66ft swimming pool in its own wing. It comes with a raised sitting area, kitchenette, changing facilities, sauna and shower, as well as sliding doors to a private patio and grounds.

There’s a three-bedroom adjoining annex, ideal to use as a separate house or a guest suite with its own access (with integral access from the main house). It features an open plan kitchen (Belling stainless steel electric oven, Hotpoint four ring gas hob), living room (with slate fireplace and hearth) and cloakroom. One of the bedrooms has a built-in wardrobe, while there’s also a four-piece contemporary bathroom suite.

As you drive to the front door, be impressed by the surrounding greenery: mature grounds in rolling lawns bordered by woodland. Externally there’s a garden store with shelving and a separate driveway entrance.

Asking price of £2,500,000. For more information or to book a viewing, contact Simon Brien Residential (Lisburn Road) on 028 9066 8888.