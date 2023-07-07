Inside the £4m coastal Co Down mansion that’s gone on the market

It’s a rare opportunity to purchase a house in Craigavad that is full of Victorian charm

Views over Belfast Lough and the Co Antrim coastline are available from the rooms

Fireplaces form the heart of many of the rooms

The property is decorated to the highest standard

The property's hallways are as decorative as its rooms

With the beach and shoreline mere minutes away, and Holywood and Bangor awaiting you along a coastal path walk, The Grey House is a property that deserves to be viewed.

Described as one of Co Down’s most impressive period homes, the homeowner will be within proximity of multiple sporting facilities such as Royal Belfast Golf Club and Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club.

The wooded backdrop of Craigavad coupled with this coastal setting means a peaceful and picturesque environment. Plus, Belfast is a 20-minute drive, with Belfast City Airport only 15 minutes away, as well as a nearby railway halt offering regular services to the city and Bangor.

The Grey House dates back to 1853. The listed (Grade B1) Victorian residence offers a range of accommodation that can be easily adapted to the homeowner’s requirements.

As you’d expect, it’s presented to an exceptional standard. History lovers will appreciate the retention of many original features such as ornate corniced ceilings and fireplaces.

The original patterned tiled floor greets you on the entrance hall, as you move into the reception hall full of decorative embellishments. An attractive stairway leads to the first floor while an arched stained glass landing window highlights the property’s historical importance.

The property is decorated to the highest standard

A cloakroom with period style WC is nearby to the library (yes, library). If you’re picturing a marble fireplace with inset panels, built-in mahogany bookcases and storage cupboards, you’re already there – with the addition of views of Belfast Lough. There’s also a study with glazed door to conservatory.

Fireplaces form the heart of many of the rooms

The drawing room offers views of the Lough and Co Antrim shoreline, and is made cosy thanks to another marble fireplace (with brass inset and gas fire). Comfort and design extends to the living room with its corniced ceiling and ceiling rose.

The formal rooms are exquisitely decorated

Onto the handcrafted Canadian pine kitchen – created by The Design House – and the adjoining casual living/dining space. The kitchen is a feast for home cooks, full of amenities such as a dresser unit with plate rack and glazed display cupboards and wine rack. A central island unit comes with a butcher’s block and inset Belfast sink.

Canadian pine dominates the kitchen

Integrated appliances include a Gaggenau American fridge/freezer with Canadian pine doors, plus an integrated dishwasher. Fully glazed on three side, the living/dining area has a featured barrelled ceiling and access to the patio area and gardens.

The kitchen is full of storage options

A Fired Earth Victorian terracotta tiled floor is present in the conservatory, which can be access from the study, games room and real hallway.

The property's hallways are as decorative as its rooms

A large Inglenook fire set in stone fireplace is the heart of the games room, while the home’s utility room has built-in high and low level Canadian pine units and polished granite work surfaces. It’s also plumbed for a washing machine.

A pantry has a recess suitable for a cooker and additional storage.

Additional rooms feature, each with marble tiled flooring and recessed low voltage lighting. A sitting room is home to an original fireplace with gas inset, while a kitchen offers built-in units. For the wine lovers, there’s a wine cellar with brick barrelled ceiling and wine shelves. That’s not forgetting the airing room, boiling room and cloakrooms – plus two storerooms, one of which has direct access to the side of the property.

The master bedroom has a dressing room with built-in wardrobes and impressive views. Three of the bedrooms have vanity units with inset wash hand basins.

The property has seven bedrooms

There are two shower rooms and two bathrooms, one of which comprises of panelled bath with brass mixer tapes and a marble tiled shower, the other with a panel and shower attachment.

There are an additional three bedrooms, each with a Dormer window, one with access to a walk-in dressing room and one with access to roof space storage.

The bedrooms benefit from impressive views

Though ready to be moved into, a design package has been prepared by Des Ewing Architect with full planning consent granted to enable additional enhancements.

The Grey House is set within grounds extending to 2.2 acres with well-tended lawns, landscaped shrub beds, a southwest facing patio area and all weather tennis court. There is a garden store room and attractive gazebo.

The Grey House represents an opportunity to acquire a restored, listed private residence occupying one of the finest sites on the North Down coastline.

Views over Belfast Lough and the Co Antrim coastline are available from the rooms

On the market for £3,950,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Simon Brien (Holywood) on 028 9066 8888