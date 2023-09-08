Inside the £669k Co Down home with stunning coastline views

Warren Avenue property will be much sought after in Donaghadee

Number 12 offers an opportunity to own a uniquely designed property in one of Northern Ireland’s most sought-after areas.

Donaghadee was voted as the Best Place to Live in Northern Ireland in the annual Sunday Times 2023 Best Places to Live guide.

Nestled off the Warren Road, those who love dining out will love the location, as Donaghadee is recognised as a culinary haven, with many restaurants within walking distance from the property.

Reception hall

Additionally, number 12 is positioned in a secluded cul-de-sac on the coastline, meaning sea views.

The spacious, opulent family home boasts exceptional accommodation, internally and externally, for entertaining and relaxing. It also has two generously sized garages which could be easily converted to suit myriad requirements.

From the moment you step into the reception hall, it’s clear just how special this home is. The hub of the property sets the tone for the space and grandeur it offers. This is enhanced by a sun room with a west aspect to enjoy the evening sun.

Views across the sea

The dining room is dubbed the jewel in the crown. Extending to the rear of the property, you’ll see sea and harbour views via panoramic windows — while double doors lead to the rear patio area.

Originally designed as a snooker room, the lounge enjoys a dual aspect with feature stove burner set on a stone fireplace.

There’s also a family room and an office/study area both with wooden flooring.

The sun room

Onto the kitchen/dining area and you’ll be greeted with a luxury fitted kitchen with quartz worktops and matching island unit. With a cast iron fireplace and remote control lighting, this is a cosy and comfortable space. An adjacent utility room comes with a range of high and low level units and is plumbed for appliances.

Family room

On the first floor, the principal bedroom has a balcony offering views over Donaghadee harbour and the Irish Sea. A spacious dressing and wardrobe area and deluxe fitted ensuite adds to the offering.

Deluxe shower room

An additional bedroom comes with an ensuite shower room and dressing room, a further bedroom has a dressing space and there is a fourth bedroom. There’s also a spacious deluxe fitted shower room with a three-piece suite.

Externally, number 12 enjoys a spacious parking area to the front with a driveway that has space for multiple vehicles. To the rear, there’s a private and secure garden with a large decking area.

External garage

Offers over £669,995. For more information contact Independent Property Estates Ltd on 028 9145 0000