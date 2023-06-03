Inside the £775k Co Down property offering a rare find blending history and contemporary design

The kitchen is full of low and high level units

The kitchen is spacious with a casual dining space

Three of the five bedrooms come with wardrobes

It is not often that a detached property like Ballylesson Road in Lisburn comes on the market. The property was constructed in the 1930s and includes many original features such as a green glazed tiled roof. It also comes with mature formal gardens of approximately 2.5 acres.

It is close to the Lagan Towpath, Lady Dixon Park and golf clubs, as well as five minutes to the M1. Belfast city centre is 15 minutes away.

It is priced to allow for modernisation and for a buyer to potentially extend — subject to planning — to maximise most of the private gardens.

The reception hall includes an under stairs storage cupboard with oak panelled walls and oak flooring. The adjoining cloakroom comes with tongue and groove panelled walls and ceiling.

Double bevelled glass entrance doors from the reception hall lead you into the drawing room. It is home to an Adam style mahogany fireplace with marble inset and hearth. Sliding doors bring you to the double-glazed conservatory — with views overlooking the rear garden and countryside.

The family room has a stone fireplace and tiled hearth while the dining room has a cornice ceiling.

The kitchen comes with a casual dining area and contains a range of high- and low-level mid oak units. An oil fired two door Aga with brick surround, Formica work surfaces and glazed display cabinets are on offer, and the space is plumbed for a dishwasher.

There is an additional utility area with a walk-in pantry and plumbed for a washing machine.

The master bedroom houses double built-in robes and a large dressing room. The ensuite bathroom has a white suite with fully tiled walls and low voltage spotlights.

There are an additional four bedrooms, two with built-in robes and one with a pedestal wash hand basin.

The family bathroom is also home to the shelved hot press as well as another white suite. The spacious floored roof space could be converted for extra accommodation.

Externally, there’s a range of outbuildings including garden stores and greenhouse with vines. Stunning extensive mature landscaped garden to the front, side and rear, laid in lawns and flower beds with private patio areas and shrubs.

Internal viewing highly recommended. Offers over £775,000. For more information, contact Simon Brien Residential (Lisburn Road) on 028 9066 8888.