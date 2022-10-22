Inside the Co Down apartment offering uninterrupted sea views

The views from 11 Dormans Court alone will make you fall in love with his quaint second floor flat

The open plan space makes the most of light

The view from the location is enviable

An uninterrupted view over the Irish Sea and Donaghadee Lighthouse can be enjoyed from all the living room windows and a fabulous balcony.

This small apartment complex at Dormans Court in Railway Street really does enjoy a first class location.

In addition to the wonderful uninterrupted sea views and easy access to the coast and harbour, it is close to the town centre and all its wonderful eateries and shops.

Number 11 is a two bedroom pad with enough bespoke features to make it a stand-out home.

It comes with allocated parking with additional spaces for visitors and is an ideal first time buy or holiday home investment.

The open plan space makes the most of light

Bright and spacious accommodation includes a large open plan living/kitchen/dining room with vaulted ceiling and French doors to a Juliet balcony, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

A hardwood front door opens to a reception porch with laminate wood floor which in turn leads to a reception hall.

There is an intercom system for visitors.

Read more Elegant family property in Lurgan on the market for £770k offers privacy and style

French doors and two sets of windows with deep windowsills and a feature vaulted ceiling create a feeling of light and space in the open plan kitchen/living/dining room.

The kitchen area is surprisingly spacious and cleverly separated from the living space with a bank of units which also double as a breakfast bar.

There is a good range of cupboards in a lovely light oak with shelving and space for a cooker, fridge/freezer and washing machine.

11 Dormans Court, Donaghadee

Laminate wood flooring runs throughout the space which opens into a living room where the focal point is French doors with glass side panels and an arched glazed top which open to a Juliet balcony.

The views across the sea can easily be enjoyed from inside with these extensive floor to ceiling windows.

The main bedroom extends to just over 12 feet and comes with built-in wardrobes as well as access to a roof space.

There is a nicely presented second bedroom and the bathroom is also beautifully finished with modern white floor-to-ceiling tiling contrasting against slate grey floor tiles.

The suite is white and there is a bath with mixer tap and telephone hand shower with glass shower screen.

The sink sits in a modern white vanity unit.

This superbly located apartment is on the market for offers around £114,950 with John Minnis, telephone 028 9188 8881.