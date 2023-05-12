Inside the luxury £1.45m east Belfast home that’s gone on the market

Multi-million pound property on Quarry Road is full of amenities and bespoke design

The property is as impressive outside as inside

The property is full of well proportioned rooms

The bespoke fitted kitchen is appealing to home cooks

The Quarry Road property is exquisitely presented and offers a special opportunity to live in not just a bustling, busy area but in an exceptional property.

As you’d expect, attention to detail is at a premium thanks to high quality bespoke designer fittings and finishes. Couple these with views from the winding garden path and you’ve got an extraordinary piece of architecture.

Emulating the baronial style of Finnebrogue House, the owners can enjoy modern day living whilst having the character and charisma of a stately home.

An instant welcome will be made thanks to the dining hall opening to the snug with dual open fireplaces detailed with Armagh marble on a slate hearth. The natural materials mix with the modern perfectly, ensuring this is an ideal space for entertaining.

The bespoke fitted kitchen comes with a feature black oil fired Aga and a range of high and low level units with glazed display cabinetry.

Integrated appliances include a Hotpoint oven, Baumatic coffee machine, Hotpoint microwave Bosch dishwasher and InSinkErator food waste disposal unit.

A window seat ensures excellent views as you enjoy your morning tea or coffee while a solid Mourne granite work surface will ensure food is well prepared. There’s also space for an American style fridge freezer.

The pocket doors open to the sun room and reveal the views of the gardens and Belfast Harbour. Double glazed and uPVC patio doors lead to a side courtyard.

The utility room comes with a range of high and low level units with space for a washing machine and tumble dryer. There’s also a downstairs WC with Victorian style painted vanity finished in peacock blue and pull-out wooden drawers.

A feature staircase finished in Armagh marble leads to the first floor landing with hotpress cupboard and shelving.

The principal bedroom is home to a walk-in dressing room (bespoke fitted wardrobes, naturally, finished in De Nimes by Farrow and Ball) and an ensuite shower room.

The family bathroom is home to a white suite with German designed Burgbad basin with mixer tap and complimentary fitted cabinet unit.

There are three additional bedrooms, two of which come with shower rooms and all designed by Soaks Bathrooms.

On the first floor there is a drawing room complete with purpose-built entertainment area. LED mood lighting and Fondis Ulys high efficiency wood-burning corner stove (it can be used as an open fire) add to the sense of relaxation. A balcony with French style mosaic tiling offers panoramic views to the Antrim hills.

On the next floor, there’s an open space adaptable to the owners’ needs. Though currently used as a studio, it can be altered into additional bedroom space if needed. Velux windows, feature wooden beams, ‘secret’ storage space into eaves and integrated bookshelves add to the functionality.

Externally, the beautifully landscaped and manicured gardens can be enjoyed all year round and there’s also a woodburning stove.

Steps lead down from a courtyard area to lower level with tiled space currently used for a hot tub and there’s a covered pathway to surrounding gardens with brass lights around the grounds.

There is parking for multiple vehicles — and that’s not all: the property has planning permission for a private full-sized tennis court and pavilion to the rear.

An integrated garage has electric doors, a workman’s toilet and wash facilities, and cupboard storage.

Offers around £1,450,000. For more information, contact John Minnis (Holywood) on 028 9042 8888