Inside the stunning north coast glamping village and home for sale at under £1m

Beauty spot boasts seven-mile stretch of beautiful beaches

Not only is 5a Benone Avenue situated in one of Northern Ireland’s most scenic areas, prospect buyers also have the opportunity to acquire a glamping village located on the Causeway Coastal route.

Built at the foot of the glorious Binevenagh Mountain in the townland, and just 650m away from the beautiful Benone Beach – a blue flag seven mile stretch of golden sands — this 3,000 sq ft property is on sale for offers over £975,000.

5a Benone

Around 3,000 sq ft in scope, this large residence boasts two reception rooms, two fully-fitted kitchens kitted out with integrated appliances — as well as large utility room, office, dining room, two family-sized bathrooms and six large bedrooms (three of which have en-suites).

5a Benone Avenue

Inside, the property has been presented to the highest of standards throughout and the well-thought-out floor plan ensures a seamless flow between living, dining and sleeping quarters. In addition, the property has a further around 790 sq ft of loft space ready for conversion.

5a Benone Avenue

Nestled to the rear of the property, there is a self contained two-bedroom studio apartment extends to (circa) 700 sq ft and comprises of an open plan kitchen/dining/living area, two large double bedrooms and a ‘wet room’ style family bathroom. This luxurious apartment also benefits from a private enclosed rear garden and breath-taking views of Binevenagh Mountain.

Elsewhere, the site also offers an unique opportunity to purchase an award-winning glamping village, comprising five luxury pods, privately enclosed with trees, fencing and hedgerows with a beautifully landscaped secluded garden and decorative walkways leading to the enhancing centre water feature and hot tub area.

Inside one of the glamping pods

To the rear of the site, there is a 6th luxury pod that has exclusive hot tub access, private gated garden, and external patio area. All pods are fully equipped with kitchenette, double bed and sofa bed, ensuite, wide screen smart TV, wireless internet access & key pad security system.

5a Benone Avenue

The glamping village is further complimented by fire pit areas, picnic tables, a large ‘Chill & Grill’ barbecue hut.

Not only does this property boast some amazing internal and external features, but right on your doorstep, of course, is the boardwalk through the sand dunes that leads to the beach and local amenities.

Along the seven mile stretch of golden sands, you can hire equipment for surfing, body boarding and many other activities. If water sports are not your thing, bring your golfing mates and play one of the locally well know courses — Castlerock, Royal Portrush or Portstewart to name a few.

Or you and your family and friends can visit local a historical site such as Mussenden Temple, enjoy a cuppa at the café or take the ferry across to Donegal.

The glamping site

There is so much to explore in this area of outstanding natural beauty.

To arrange a private viewing please contact Homepage Estate Agents (Limavady office) via 028 777 78019 or enquire online at www.homepageonline.co.uk.