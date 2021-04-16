Ireland's most haunted home on market for a scary £2.3m

Ireland's 'most haunted house' is back on the market for the scary sum of €2.65m (£2.3m).

The mansion on the Hook Peninsula in Fethard-on-Sea, Co Wexford, was bought by local brothers Aidan and Shane Quigley in 2011 and subsequently opened to the public for the first time in 20 years in 2012.

Its foreboding presence and reputation as the most haunted house in Ireland has led to it becoming a tourist attraction and film location. The 2018 Gothic horror movie The Lodgers was filmed there in 2016.

According to legend, the devil himself is among those said to have visited Loftus Hall, arriving one stormy night in 1775 and befriending the young Anne Loftus.

Invited to play cards with Anne and the rest of the Loftus family, the devil's identity was uncovered when his cloven foot was seen beneath his clothes.

He is said to have disappeared through the roof of the building, and a large hole remains today.

Although the building underwent an exorcism some years later, the legend persists. Loftus Hall has established itself as a popular attraction, with tours operating throughout the year.

It is being sold by Keane Auctioneers, whose ghostwriter describes it as possessing "some of the most beautiful architectural design that can be found in any property of its kind" and "absolutely oozing with potential for possibly a boutique spa, country guest house or many other commercial applications".

Its other claim to fame is the ornate staircase in the main hall which was just one of three with the same design in the world. The other was the grand staircase on the Titanic while there's a similar one at the Vatican.

"This could be the retreat of dreams, for the house offers unrivalled views all over the Hook Peninsula, St George's Channel and Dunmore East," the auctioneers said. It is situated on 63 acres overlooking the sea in what the auctioneer describes as a "one-off, unique setting".

"It is steeped in history, originally built by The Norman Knight Raymond Les Gros (later known as Redmond) and portrays some of the most beautiful architectural design that can be found in any property of its kind.

"From the magnificent entrance/driveway, which leads to the front door, its truly captivating gardens, stone buildings, excellent car-parking, private beach and top quality multi-purpose lands - the house sits on overlooking all of these and takes in unrivalled views."

Described as having the "potential to make one of the most stately homes in the country", it has 22 bedrooms on three floors, 14 bathrooms, reception and function areas, although it is "in need of some extensive refurbishment".