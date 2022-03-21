Killowen manor house goes on the market for £2.25m

A Co Down manor in the much-desired Killowen area near Rostrevor, nestled at the foot Knockshee Mountain and with panoramic views overlooking the shores of Carlingford Lough, has come on the market with offers over £2.25m.

Set in approximately 6.5 acres of landscaped gardens, the five-bedroom home is expected to be one of the most expensive homes marketed in Northern Ireland this year.

Ballincurry House is being listed by property agency Bradley NI, and spans over 8,000 sq. ft. and comes with its own 1,500 sq. ft. guesthouse; a two-bed en suite unit with its own private entrance.

The property also comes with extensive leisure and entertainment facilities, including a purpose-built gym, games room, cinema room, sun lounge and a wine cellar, as well as, five car garages.

In addition to its immediate grounds, the property also comes with 2.5 acres of farmland, enhanced by a stable block and purpose-built hen and duck enclosures, all of which are accessible via a separate farm entrance.

Garrett O’Hare, Managing Director of Bradley NI, says this is rare opportunity to acquire one of Northern Ireland’s most stunning properties.

“Balincurry House is the latest addition to our premium homes portfolio which saw major successes in 2021.

“It’s an exceptional property, the likes of which doesn’t come on to the market often,” he added.

“Set in a landscape with views unmatched by anything else in the local market it really is a dream home and we’re confident it will be one of, if not the most desired residential property to sell in Northern Ireland this year.

“Viewings are recommended and will be in very high demand given the significance of this hugely impressive property.”