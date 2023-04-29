Larne villa is an impressive home close to the town centre

201 Blackthorn Rise is impressive home close to Larne’s amenities

Kitchen and dining room is bright and airy

The semi-detached home comes with a generously sized private driveway with front and rear gardens. Number 201 is located just off the Killyglen Road in Larne.

Offering adaptable accommodation, from the moment you step into the entrance hall, you are aware of how welcoming the property can be.

Lounge with twin windows

Downstairs, there’s a furnished cloakroom with two-piece suite with a lounge with twin windows to front elevation. An open arch will bring you to the family room, which could be transformed into another bedroom with ease.

The modern fitted high gloss kitchen, which leads through to the dining room, comes with a range of high and low level storage units with contrasting quartz effect melamine work surface. There are several integrated appliances including a gas hob, oven and fridge freezer. The space is plumbed for an automatic washing machine with PVC double glazed French doors to rear.

Kitchen and dining room is bright and airy

Upstairs, there is access to hot press and roof space on the landing.

The principal bedrooms offers twin windows to front elevation and a three-piece suite in the en suite.

Principal bedroom

There are an additional two bedrooms, one of which comes with fitted wardrobes in mirror panelled sliding doors.

The family bathroom is contemporary and houses a panelled bath, wash hand basin and WC.

Family bathroom with contemporary suite

From £159,950. For more information contact Colin Graham Residential on 028 9083 2832