Laurelgrove Dale property offers adaptable accommodation depending on owners’ needs

The deluxe fitted kitchen is decorated in an elegant manner

Set in the impressive residential location of Four Winds, Laurelgrove Dale is a popular and convenient development, ideal for those looking for a family residence.

Number 7 is a bright, spacious detached home, offering adaptable accommodation of three or four bedrooms, one of which comes with an en suite and two or three reception rooms.

The entrance hall with solid oak flooring comes with under stairs storage. Moving into the lounge, the feature sandstone fireplace with raised granite hearth houses a coal effect gas fire.

There is also a family room (which could be used as an additional bedroom) and a dining room from which you can access the rear gardens.

The deluxe fitted kitchen has a full range of high and low level units, a four ring hob and under oven, as well as integrated dishwasher and fridge freezer. A nearby utility room is plumbed for washing machine and there’s space for a tumble dryer.

The ground floor bathroom suite is home to an impressive large white suite.

On the first floor, there is built in storage and access to the roof space. The master bedroom has eaves storage and an en suite.

The additional two bedrooms have laminate flooring and one has eaves storage.

Externally, the enviable corner site has ample driveway with parking for two to three cars. The gardens are exceptionally well maintained with lawn gardens to the front, side and rear.

Laurelgrove Dale is positioned close to many amenities, such as schools, shopping facilities, public transport and wider arterial routes.

Asking price is £339,950. For more information contact Ulster Property Sales (Forestside) on 028 9064 1264.