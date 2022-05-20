Living in a wind-er wonderland in Killinchy

37 Main Street, Killinchy, is a home at the highest height, writes Stephanie Bell

Standing tall on the highest point in Killinchy, around 258 feet above sea level, this charming windmill home looks out over Strangford Lough.

One of the largest converted windmills in Ireland, dating back to the early 1700s, it is an iconic property sitting at 37 Main Street in the Co Down coastal town.

As well as uninterrupted views over the water, the high position allows you to see miles of open countryside, stretching to the Mourne Mountains, which are simply breath taking.

The property has been beautifully changed into a home with circular living spaces across several floors.

As well is its unique accommodation, position and views it really has much more to offer inside and out.

It is attached to an adjoining Miller’s cottage which has been sympathetically converted as the main sleeping quarters.

The windmill itself is so beautiful inside that it has graced the pages of leading glossy interiors magazine. It offers oodles of well thought out space with four bedrooms, a luxurious handcrafted kitchen, large dining room and drawing room.

The master bedroom enjoys dramatic views of Strangford Lough while the other three are positioned within the Miller’s Cottage along with a luxurious bathroom and large boot/prep room.

Outside are extensive beautifully landscaped gardens designed to privately enjoy the panoramic views from every aspect.

A large infinity wood deck is the perfect place to relax with an evening cocktail and drink in spectacular sunsets.

Step inside a bright cathedral-style entrance hall and prepare to be immediately entranced.

Original quarry tiles curve up to the dining room where the a beautiful brick fireplace creates a cosy and welcoming touch.

Timber French doors open to a large patio for easy outdoor dining and steps lead to an upper garden.

The charming galley kitchen offers expansive Lough views and is fitted with bespoke hand painted cabinets with granite work surfaces. There is a double range-style cooker, a dishwasher, fridge and separate pantry.

The drawing room is another light filled space with triple aspect windows taking in the magnificent views.

It has a multi fuel stove with quarry tiled hearth and is finished with hardwood flooring. A charming Juliette balcony allows you to enjoy the views across Strangford Lough.

More stairs curve up to the master bedroom where once again three windows capture the vista from all sides.

This calming space has a painted floor, two vertical radiators and built-in robes.

It comes with a modern en suite shower room finished with handmade Italian tiles.

Back to the ground floor and the entrance hall also leads to the rest of the bedrooms and a lovely family bathroom.

Each bedroom is bright and beautifully finished, the first two have polished walnut flooring and the third has a vanity sink.

A high-end traditional style bathroom serves this side of the property.

It features a freestanding roll top ball and claw foot bath with rain shower over it, a vanity unit, sink and a cast iron WC with high level cistern. The fully tiled walls and floor are by Fired Earth.

There is also a utility room with a sink and plumbing for a washing machine.

A double detached garage with a remote control up and over door has its own roof space.

The property sits behind remote controlled electric gates which lead to a tarmac driveway. There is also access from the village Main Street.

It is surrounded by extensive gardens with large lawns and lots of planting and mature trees.

A large sheltered patio is surrounded by a dry stone wall and there is a summerhouse with large timber deck and greenhouse, plus lots of bench seating to sit and take in the calming views.

Offers over £575,000 are invited. Contact John Minnis on 028 9187 1212