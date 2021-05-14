Living it up in the NI countryside: £1.5m house of the year perfect for shaking off city life

Not many people can say they have their own full size kid’s playground at the back of their house. But then there aren’t many properties that catch the eye like ‘Robinsview’ in Saintfield, Co Down.

The estate agent is billing this as “undoubtedly one of Northern Ireland’s most magnificent contemporary residences” and it’s not difficult to see why.

Built in 2009, this property — currently on the market with a £1.5m asking price — was named ‘BBC Northern Ireland House of the Year’ two years later and picked up the ‘Bog Oak Trophy’ for best landscaped gardens the same year.

Occupying a beautifully landscaped site spanning two acres, there’s a pond and water feature cascading through the gardens.

Robinsview also enjoys complete privacy, while still boasting breath-taking views from every room of the countryside extending from Scrabo Tower to the Mourne Mountains.

Simon Brien, from Simon Brien Residential, said it’s no surprise that Robinsview has won several prestigious accolades.

“The contemporary home with ‘Dutch barn’ style roof is set on a stunning private site of approximately two acres and benefits from a private, peaceful, idyllic location with breath taking views from every room,” he said.

“The architectural style is evident both externally and internally with a superbly planned interior layout including feature central staircase and lift, open plan living and magnificent bedrooms/ensuites with every room having floor to ceiling glazing optimising the views over the surrounding countryside.

“There is an eight-car garage that could easily be adapted as a guest annex or home office.”

Mr Brien added: “With its unique appeal, this outstanding individual home offers the rare combination of tranquil rural living, yet it’s only 20 minutes from Belfast.”

The property offers a well-planned internal layout over three floors, with the accommodation adaptable to differing family requirements.

The main entrance is at the central level with an elevator and feature stairway servicing all floors.

On the central floor there is an impressive reception hall with feature stairway rising through the house, cloakroom, a magnificent drawing room with feature wood burning stove, leading through to dining room and spacious contemporary kitchen with casual dining area and Aga, and adjoining utility room.

On the lower ground floor, there are three bedrooms, (one with walk-in dressing room, and ensuite shower room), plus a main family bathroom which serves the other two bedrooms.

All bedrooms on the lower ground floor have direct access to the gardens. There is also a second utility room / plant room on this floor.

On the upper floor, there is a spacious landing area with direct access to a garden terrace with pergola which leads onto the main garden area.

On this level there is a small galley kitchen and cloakroom which is very convenient for outside entertaining.

The master bedroom suite is also on this level with a spacious bedroom commanding magnificent views, a dressing area, walk-in dressing room, and a superbly appointed ensuite bathroom.

It’s clear that the property was constructed with consideration for practical living, unique architectural design concept, energy efficiency, and living in an exceptionally high-quality environment.

The residence is of steel frame construction with solid concrete floor slabs, underfloor heating throughout, and timber framed double glazed windows.

All in all, this is a contemporary house of exceptional style, constructed to the highest of specifications in an idyllic yet convenient area of Co Down.

With a well-designed children’s play area boasting a Jungle Gym, climbing frame, swings, a slide, a soft floor and putting green, you’ll be the envy of parents (and little people) everywhere.

Viewing is strictly by private appointment and is highly recommended.

