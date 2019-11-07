Look inside: Belfast period town house with surprising quirky interiors

The contemporary interior of the Belfast property in Henderson Avenue, Belfast

This terraced Belfast house may appear typical from the outside, but with a distinctly pronounced sense of style inside, it's now on the market for offers in the region of £97,950.

The property at 89 Henderson Avenue off the Cavehill Road, appears at first glance to be a traditional Belfast red-brick. But the period town house, is sure to give those viewing a pleasant surprise, as they enter a light and open-plan space which has been finished to a superb quality.

The property, situated in a popular residential area within walking distance of Belfast city centre and near many transport routes, makes the perfect starter home for a first-time buyer.

89 Henderson Avenue, Belfast, BT15 5FN

The ground floor incorporates an open-plan integrated kitchen with built-in microwave, under oven and gas hob and an integrated washer/dryer, alongside a fridge and freezer.

The kitchen area exudes a luxurious premium feel, with solid oak worktops, a range of high and low level units and a stainless steel sink.

The use of recessed lighting and other touches of character enhance this.

Without doubt the stand-out sight is the feature open tread copper staircase, blending with the space ideally and giving the room a unique feel.

The double glazed kitchen window ensures light flows through the open-plan dining room into the living area, which features semi-solid Herringbone floor and a double panelled radiator.

The double glazed patio doors open up onto a bold and neatly finished patio deck and on to the compact and manageable rear garden area, with high fencing providing adequate privacy among neighbours.

Upstairs, the property features two well-sized bedrooms and a classic contemporary white bathroom suite, with panelled bath, shower screen, vanity unit, low flush WC and accentuated with partly tiled walls, recessed lighting and a ceramic tiled floor.

Carly Walsh (29), who is selling the property, described her biggest bugbear about the house when she moved in last year as being the staircase.

She said: "The stairs was the one thing I hated about the house before we bought it.

"We designed the house around the stairs, trying to create a feature around something I hated.

"I wanted initially to change the metal to wood, but we basically discovered this copper coloured paint was the same tone as the wood we wanted.

"Due to the stairs being the way they were, we decided to do the kind of industrial look. We kind of coordinated everything to that."

While Carly doesn't put an age limit on those who have been interested, but she explained that "the finish it has with the modern vibe is going to appeal more to young professionals or first time buyers".

Carly, who did the refurbishment work with her partner, described the lighting as being a "big priority".

She said: "It was a wee bit ambitious going for a black kitchen in a house open-planned and quite small.

"We put time, effort and money into the lighting. We made lighting a big priority.

"You feel a bit less claustrophobic".

To arrange a viewing, contact Ulster Property Sales on 028 9072 9270.