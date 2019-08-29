Look inside: Chic Co Antrim home oozing with style and sophistication

This chic Co Antrim home will wow you with its sophisticated finish and luxury specification. Stephanie Bell reports...

The exceptional level of style and sophistication in this beautiful family home will wow any visitor.

Sitting on a private, generous site overlooking rolling countryside, this property looks like a quaint cottage from the outside yet inside is ultra contemporary with more than a little designer chic.

The location is superb too as it is just a short drive from the famous 'dark hedges' and all the attractions of the north coast.

It is a spacious and contemporary home with five bedrooms, three with en suites, three reception rooms, and a magnificent designer kitchen.

Hardwood double doors open into a breathtaking reception hall.

This large room has the feel of a modern art gallery with its white porcelain tiled floor, glazed landing and spectacular sweeping open tread glazed staircase.

Feature lighting and ceiling speakers add a touch of the contemporary to the stylish drawing room where two sets of glazed doors open to the outside - bi-fold leading to a back patio and tri-fold to a side courtyard. Porcelain tiles also run throughout this bright space.

You can kick back and entertain or enjoy family fun in the large games room which has a sleek marble bar complete with twin sinks.

The flooring in large ceramic black tiles is a real style statement in this room and bi-fold doors open to a side patio while tri-fold doors lead onto the courtyard.

A ground floor cloakroom also has a designer feel with feature floating wash hand basin and black ceramic floor.

The dining room is quite special too, overlooking by a glazed gallery landing. Again the floor tiles add style and tri-fold doors open to a courtyard.

The kitchen has been exclusively designed for the property by world renowned German maker Poliform.

It features an extensive range of units in a combination of dark grey and green gloss finish.

A cook's dream, it comes with a Siemens five ring induction hob, single and combination ovens, coffee machine and full length fridge and freezer. A sleek island unit merges with a breakfast table. While porcelain tiled flooring and modern feature lighting complete the high end look.

The sleek Poliform units have also been used in the utility room which has the luxury of two Miele washing machines as well as twin tumble dryers, cleverly concealed by an opaque glass sliding door.

The feeling of luxury is everywhere and opulence takes on new meaning when you reach the family bathroom.

Here the designer has added a bit of drama to create a truly decadent space.

Gold plated plinths with black his and her sinks pop out against black tiled walls and flooring and in a separate area a black oval bath is sunk into a gold plated surround. There is a large walk in double shower.

The bedrooms are all bright and modern and three come with contemporary en suites.

One of the bedrooms has its own walk in dressing area with fitted wardrobes and a superb en suite with walk in shower and gold ceramic tiles.

The master bedroom is quite special with white ceramic tiled floor and a fantastic vaulted ceiling. Feature glazing on one wall includes a door which opens onto a decked balcony with space for a hot tub.

This room also has a range of neatly built in robes and a superb en suite with walk-in wet shower with drencher fitting.

The gallery landing with its glazed balustrade provides a lovely seating area overlooking the dining room and there is another shower room.

The property sits in substantial grounds looking out over the countryside.

There is a stoned driveway with turning space and parking for several cars or even a boat and caravan. A detached garage had twin remote control doors.

The gardens are low maintenance in lawns with trees, shrubs and a number of patio areas.

